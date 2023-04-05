Paul Mescal tipped to be next James Bond as Colin Farrell is least likely

Bookmakers entered the Maynooth native into the market with 33/1 odds to become Daniel Craig’s successor.

Paul Mescal has been added to the mix of actors that people think could take over the role of James Bond.

The Normal People star, who scooped up an Olivier Award for his performance in the London stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire on Sunday, is the “most likely Irishman” to play 007, according to betting experts Oddspedia.

Bookmakers entered the Maynooth native into the market with 33/1 odds to become Daniel Craig’s successor.

While he’s not the most likely option to take on the iconic spy role, Mescal is tipped ahead of his fellow Irishmen Michael Fassbender and Jamie Dornan, who both stand at 40/1, Cillian Murphy at 50/1, and Colin Farrell, whose odds sit at a staggering 1000/1.

However, Irish Poldark star Aidan Turner has his odds stacked at 20/1.

Leading the market are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill with identical odds of 5/2, while James Norton (3/1), Rege-Jean Page (8/1), Tom Hardy (9/1), and Jack Lowden (16/1) are not too far behind.

Mescal has previously addressed speculation he could be in the running for the coveted role.

Speaking to Digital Spy back in 2020, he said that he was honoured that people were expressing their interest in seeing him play Bond.

“I'm a huge Bond fan. I think it's an incredible franchise. But it feels very, very far away from current circumstances.

“Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don't know. If it ever came my way, we'd have a discussion about it. I don't know. I don't want to say yes or no. I am a massive fan, and will continue to be, regardless.”

And before that, he told Ray D'Arcy's radio show: "Yeah, they're great rumours to be associated with. But the truth is, I haven't had anyone from the world of James Bond come near me.”