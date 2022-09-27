Paul Mescal stars as a Scottish dad in trailer for hotly anticipated new film Aftersun

The emotional new drama is set to release in October.

Normal Peopleactor Paul Mescal is moving on from playing an Irish GAA player to starring as a Scottish dad in a hotly anticipated new film.

The trailer to Aftersundropped today, showing Mescal (26) as a father on holiday with his young daughter.

Maynooth-born Mescal plays a troubled young dad in the upcoming drama that debuted at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

He took on the new role to avoid being type-cast into his best-known part as Irish teenager Connell Waldron in the award-winning TV series Normal People, he told People Magazine.

It is set to release in October.

Memory burns. Watch the official trailer for AFTERSUN, the stunning and deeply affecting feature debut from filmmaker Charlotte Wells. Starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio — only in theaters October 21 pic.twitter.com/9WgNPKVlMb — A24 (@A24) September 27, 2022

Aftersun has been described as “a heartbreaking gem” and “a heart-stopping unforgettable movie” by critics.

American film giant A24 quickly won the bidding war to distribute the film and is also behind Mescal’s next expected hit God’s Creatures.

Set to release at the end of September, Mescal takes on the role of an accused rapist living in a small Irish town in God’s Creatures.

"Even if you’re playing somebody who is considered a bad person, I feel like it’s the actor’s responsibility to do something that surprises people,” Mescal told People Magazine.

The film follows what happens when a mother lies to protect her son who is accused of sexual assault.

Mescal shot to fame in 2020 following the success of Normal People, the TV adaptation of bestselling author Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name.

The Irish heart-throb went viral for the gold chain and GAA shorts he wore throughout the series.

The actor recently celebrated his engagement to American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. They are reportedly in the process of buying a house in West Cork.

It would make the couple neighbours with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan who bought in Ballydehob in 2020.