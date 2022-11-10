Paul Mescal said focus should be on housing crisis, ‘not fact we’re showing willies on TV’

‘Can we just f***ing… worry about the price that people are paying for rent. That’s what we should be focusing on’

Paul Mescal has hit back at people ‘obsessed’ by his nude scenes – whether they love them or are calling Liveline about them.

The Kildare native (26) became world-renowned when he appeared on Normal People, gaining ‘sex symbol status’ he is uncomfortable with.

He recently told GQ some public encounters are “f***ing rude,” recalling one instance when a ‘fan’ approached him in Waterford.

A woman came up to Paul and said: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!”

“I remember that was the first time that I was really angry. I was like, ‘That’s fucking rude!’ It’s embarrassing for you,” Mescal said.

“It’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends and now I have to say no to you. But luckily they are the anomaly.”

The star revealed how mortified he was when Joe Duffy took on Normal People’s sex scenes on Liveline.

“Just relax,” Paul said he thought at the time.

"Can we just f***ing… worry about the price that people are paying for rent. One of my best friends is a doctor and he’s had to move to Australia.

"That’s what we should be focusing on and not the fact we’re showing willies on the TV.”

Mescal was recently rumoured to have gotten engaged to indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

He told GQ how nerve-wracking it was to make things public.

"That was the anxiety of like, ‘Oh, fuck, does that mean that we are public property?’ And I think it’s like, no, that’s what couples choose to do. It’s just how I choose to operate.”

The news of the reported engagement was initially confirmed by the Guardian, which published an interview with Mescal on Sunday asserting that he and Bridgers “are now engaged.”

However, the publication has since updated their article to say: “This had been reported elsewhere but has not in fact been confirmed by the couple."

They later met each other virtually over Instagram Live.

Bridgers and Mescal confirmed their relationship in November 2021 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at a film gala presented by Gucci.

“Phoebe Bridgers tweeted about being horny after watching Normal People and then flew across the Atlantic Ocean in the middle of pandemic quarantine times to hook up with Paul Mescal and now they’re getting married, this is ROMANCE,” one person gushed on Twitter.

Another said: “No because Phoebe Bridgers watched Normal People, publicly thirsted over Paul Mescal and is now engaged to him and for that she’s my hero.”