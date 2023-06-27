The new film is set 25 years after the events of the original Russell Crowe lead blockbuster which catapulted the New Zealander to superstardom.

Irish heart-throb Paul Mescal has been pictured dining with the cast and crew of the new Gladiator movie in Morocco.

A photo of the star-studded cast was shared by a restaurant called Kasbah Des Sables in the province of Ouarzazate.

Paul looked chilled out in a pair of olive-coloured trousers, a black shirt and a pair of Adidas shoes. He was joined by Narcos star Pedro Pascal and the director of the film, Ridley Scott.

Kasbah Des Sables restaurant

The film is set 25 years after the events of the original Russell Crowe lead blockbuster which catapulted the New Zealander to superstardom.

The film is the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 epic Gladiator, which starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman slave who rises through the ranks in brutal combat to become a fan-favourite gladiator and champion of the people.

Mescal is reportedly playing the lead role of Lucius, the son of Lucilla, played by Danish actress Connie Nielsen.

Moroccan style prawns

This will be the Normal People star's first leading role in a major Hollywood studio production.

Mescal previously acknowledged that a “physical robustness” will be required of him to play the role, but said that he’s “not interested” in undergoing any “transformation”.

“This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it’s going to be,” he said earlier this year.

Paul Mescal works out

“Of course there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested.

“With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find that interesting.

“Sometimes I see films and I’m like, ‘That person doesn’t look real.’”

One thing that is real is Kasbah Des Sables restaurant’s consistent five-star ratings on dining websites, where prices range from €21-€27 for main courses. It is not known if Mescal, who once starred in a Denny’s ad, ordered sausages.