Paul Mescal likened to Julia Fox as he wears thigh high leather boots in new photos

The Kildare native debuted the daring look in an Interview Magazine editorial this week.

Paul Mescal has swapped GAA shorts for a Matrix-inspired leather look for his latest magazine photoshoot.

The Kildare native, who rose to fame in 2020 after starring as Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People, debuted the daring look in an Interview Magazine editorial this week.

He was styled in a black leather trench coat, tiny shorts, and thigh high black leather boots by Bottega Veneta for the spread.

The look was topped off with black gloves as he held a black beret in his hand while baring only a tiny section of his thigh.

Mescal’s bold display created quite the buzz on Twitter, with Panti Bliss sharing the photo with the caption: "Paul Mescal serving it".

Another user compared the ensemble to that of Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, who is known for rocking leather outfits while out and about.

Mescal donned the eccentric get-up as part of a photoshoot accompanying a piece for Interview Magazine, where he was interviewed by his The Lost Daughter co-star, Dakota Johnson.

In the piece, Mescal opened up about feeling nervous before shooting his first scene for the Netflix flick – which involved locking lips with Johnson.

He said: “Is this to go on record? I would go on record again because it’s a funny story. For anyone who was interested, I was s******g myself.

“It was in The Lost Daughter, and for some reason, the first scene that we had to do was me kissing you. I was like, ‘What the f**k is going on?’

“I think I’d be okay with it if that happened to me now. But I think kissing anybody on your first day’s work, let alone your first f*****g job, let alone it being Dakota Johnson, you’re like, ‘Okay, great.’

“But you could tell that I was nervous and you were exceptionally disarming and kind. Actually, I think as a result of that, it made us close. I would’ve hated you otherwise, to be honest,” Mescal joked.