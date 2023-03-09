Paul Mescal brings brother and sister to glitzy Hollywood bash ahead of Oscars

The entire Mescal family is in Los Angeles as the award ceremony approaches, with mum Dearbhla and Paul also in Twinkle Town.

Paul Mescal attends Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) — © Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Donnacha Mescal, Paul Mescal, and Nell Mescal attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) — © Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Paul Mescal brought his younger brother and sister along to a star-studded Hollywood party last night.

The Mescal siblings attended the glitzy get-together in the lead up to the Oscars on Sunday, where Paul is nominated for Best Actor.

Flanked on either side by Donnacha and Nell, the Academy Award nominee posed for family snaps a long way from Maynooth, Co Kildare.

The bash, hosted by Vanity Fair and TikTok to celebrate young talent, was also attended by The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and Julia Garner, known for her role as celebrity scammer Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

The entire Mescal family is in Los Angeles as the award ceremony approaches, with mum Dearbhla and Paul also in Twinkle Town.

The Normal People star is planning on bringing his parents to the legendary awards show this weekend, after learning about his nomination while on a family Facetime call.

“Mum and Dad are coming in. We’ll get dressed up, go to the ceremony, then go have a couple of drinks and get drunk,” he told The Late Late Show audience recently.

Paul’s little sister Nell shared the moment the Mescals learned of her brother’s nomination on social media, posting a snap of the 26-year-old looking both delighted and completely shocked.

The Mescal family react to the Academy Awards announcement.

"How did this happen,” she said, sharing an adorable screenshot of her family and siblings learning of Paul’s Oscar nod.

Later sharing a list of the leading actor nominees with her brother’s name sandwiched between Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy and Colin Farrell, the young singer said: “WTF.”

Paul’s mum Dearbhla got emotional speaking about her son’s achievement on Radio 1 with Ray D’Arcy – as she begins her battle with cancer.

The mum-of-three has been open about her journey online, getting her first haircut in preparation for chemotherapy yesterday – just hours before her son would receive his Oscar nomination.

"My mum got her first haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar, life is so crazy,” Nell said on Twitter.

Her mum Dearbhla got the chop “before the hospital short cut” yesterday, she said, later revealing a shorter hairstyle with a slight fringe.

“I know what’s ahead because I have been informed by my wonderful team and I want to be ready so that when I’m in hospital I’m only concentrating on that battle.

"This is the final stage for me to start living with this cancer.”

On her son’s Oscar nomination, Dearbhla revealed she had been “folding washing” to distract herself from the announcements.

“I don’t watch [the announcements] because I find them way too stressful, I was folding washing.

"I just waited for the WhatsApp,” she added.

"We have this WhatsApp group and there were shocked faces and crying eyes… just wow."

The proud mum called the moment “magic, joyful” and “bizarre” when host Ray D’Arcy said the words “Oscar-nominated” will now always follow her 26-year-old son’s name.

She has since admitted she can barely sleep as the big day approaches.

"I just had a call from Donnacha who is packing or getting help packing and I’m not even sure how much luggage I can take,” she told Instagram followers ahead of their flight to LA.

"It’s all getting very, very exciting. I’m awake. I don’t sleep… but I let my worries go..

“I’m tired but I am resting but I’m not sleeping but the packing is nearly done.”