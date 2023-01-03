Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie spotted on coffee date in London
The pair decided to grab a cup of joe after Jolie watched Mescal perform at the Almeida Theatre in A Streetcar Named Desire.
Paul Mescal was spotted enjoying a cup of coffee with Angelina Jolie in London last week.
The pair decided to grab a cup of joe after Jolie watched Mescal perform at the Almeida Theatre in A Streetcar Named Desire.
They were photographed at the theatre’s coffee shop, which appeared to be empty apart from their table, after the show.
The unlikely pairing were joined by Jolie’s daughter Shiloh (16), whom she shares with fellow actor Brad Pitt.
Paul wore a simple red t-shirt with a black design after the show, while Angelina looked chic in a black trench coat and Shiloh donned a jacket and white beanie hat.
Normal People actor Paul stars as Stanley Kowalski in the Tennessee Williams play until February 4.
It comes after rumours swirled that he and American singer Phoebe Bridgers had called time on their relationship.
The couple were reportedly engaged after sparking their romance in the summer of 2020 but appear to have gone their separate ways after Phoebe was spotted looking “flirtatious” with comedian Bo Burnham at a show last month.
Anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi revealed their split a few weeks back based on reports from unknown sources.
Since then, social media has exploded as fans say they are “grieving” the loss of the couple’s relationship.
"Not me genuinely stressed at rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal have broken up,” one said.
"Please don’t say Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers broke up,” another posted.
"I’m going to cry,” another fan said.
The former flames met over Twitter during the pandemic when Paul starred in Normal People.
While they were rumoured to be dating, Paul appeared in the music video for Phoebe’s song Saviour Complex, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
A few days later, Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend during an interview with GQ, describing his partner as a “lifesaver”.
After making their red carpet debut together in November 2021, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in December with a sweet Instagram post before Phoebe spent Christmas in Kildare with Paul’s family.
