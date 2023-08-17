Paul Mescal admits he loves the obsession with his GAA shorts

The actor shot to fame in 2020 after appearing in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Normal People stars Paul Mescal in his famous O'Neills shorts and Daisy Edgar-Jones with a fan at Coachella music festival in the US

Paul Mescal made the O’Neills shorts fashionable from his star turn in Normal People

Paul Mescal has admitted that he finds the fascination with his now iconic GAA shorts “thrilling”.

The actor shot to fame in 2020 after appearing in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, and fans all over the world soon began to swoon over his fashion choices.

Much like his character Connell, Mescal, a former Kildare minors GAA player, frequently opts for a pair of O’Neills GAA shorts in his day-to-day life.

The thigh high shorts have become increasingly popular thanks to the 27-year-old, who has been spotted wearing them countless times since hitting the spotlight.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, he admitted that he enjoys that the shorts get so much attention.

When asked if he had a favourite pair, he replied: “This is thrilling to me. I love it. Where’s my favourite pair?”

"I don’t know how I would go about my summer if I didn’t have these. I don’t do well in the heat," he said, holding up a classic black pair with three white stripes down each side.

"[O’Neills] are going to get great f*****g airtime out of this,” he laughed.

Mescal also opened up about the struggles of fame and living life in the public eye, admitting that it upsets him when he’s probed about "personal stuff”.

"If I’m going to make TV shows like Normal People, there’s going to be an appetite from the world," he says of the public’s interest in his personal life.

"80pc of that is palatable. And then 20pc of it is devastating. The stuff that hurts is the personal stuff. It’s nobody else’s business and should never be commented on because it’s indecent. And it’s unkind.

"Honest answer, it makes me angry. It’s the entitlement to the information that people expect that just drives me f*****g mad."

It comes after his split from musician Phoebe Bridgers, to whom he was reportedly engaged to, last year.

While they were rumoured to be dating, Paul appeared in the music video for Phoebe’s song Saviour Complex, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A few days later, Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend during an interview with GQ, describing his partner as a “lifesaver”.

After making their red carpet debut together in November 2021, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in December with a sweet Instagram post.

However, news of their split broke in December 2022 followed by unfounded speculation that Bridgers had cheated on Mescal with comedian Bo Burnham.