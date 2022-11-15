Paul Mescal admits he couldn’t do a Scottish accent when he was cast in Aftersun

“We played Edinburgh film festival and I think it was the most nervous I was for any of the festivals because you’re bringing an accent into the lion’s den.”

Paul Mescal has revealed his nerves at doing a Scottish accent for his new film, as he couldn’t do it when he auditioned.

The Maynooth native is being celebrated for his role as a young Scottish dad in the critically acclaimed Aftersun.

“We played Edinburgh film festival and I think it was the most nervous I was for any of the festivals because you’re bringing an accent into the lion’s den, but lots of Charlotte’s family were there and they gave me the thumbs up,” he told Today FM.

Director Charlotte Wells – who is from Scotland – was tasked with supervising Mescal as he turned his Irish accent around.

“Honestly, I couldn’t do a Scottish accent before we started auditioning so it’s an amazing thing that happens when you read a script that you really want to do and it just came out of the sky.

"I don’t know I was just able to do it,” he told hosts Dermot and Dave on Today FM.

Mescal is most well-known for his role as Connell Waldron in Normal People, the TV adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel that took the nation – and beyond – by storm two years ago.

The GAA-playing character gained rapid sex symbol status for his football gear and gold chain he wore around his neck.

Dermot and Dave had to press him on where the iconic piece of jewellery is now.

"The chain is with Daisy!” he replied, referring to Daisy Edgar Jones who played his on-screen love interest Marianne.

"I gave it to her as a wrap gift at the end.”

The pair recently reunited to don matching Halloween costumes inspired by another hit TV show: Fleabag.

Mescal went as “The Hot Priest” from the show while Daisy played the titular character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It is rumoured the actor is now engaged to another Phoebe: indie singer Phoebe Bridgers.