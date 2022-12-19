Paul McGrath surprises fans with pizza before Conor McGregor Twitter clash

The former Irish defender joined forces with Domino’s Pizza to make a football fan’s day during the World Cup semi-finals on Friday 9 December.

Paul McGrath teamed up with Domino's Pizza for the surprise of a lifetime

One man got the surprise of a lifetime earlier this month when football legend Paul McGrath delivered pizza to his doorstep.

Domino’s had taken to social media to ask their followers which football legend they would most like to watch a game with.

Tye Adamson (24) wrote: “With all the useless defending going on, a New Yorker with Paul McGrath in honour of his heroics in Giants Stadium at USA ‘94 would be a dream come true. OOH AH PAUL MCGRATH!!”

Tye and his friends were left in awe when they answered the door to their Domino’s delivery, only to find McGrath standing on the doorstep with their order.

“The lads in here are gearing up for the game. They’re expecting Domino’s; they’re not expecting me,” the 63-year-old said as he donned a blue Domino’s delivery jacket for the occasion.

Tye was delighted to see his sporting hero at the door as he gushed “Hello! Nice to meet you,” before inviting McGrath inside to join his pals.

The group then gorged down on some delicious pie together, posing for photos as they watched the match and chanted a chorus of “Ooh ah, Paul McGrath”.

Speaking about the “extraordinary delivery”, Paul McGrath said: “What better way to enjoy the football than watching a nail-biting match with a Domino’s and your mates.

“I have great memories from playing myself, they all came back to me seeing Tye’s reaction. I hope to have the opportunity to work with Domino’s again to surprise some fans.”

Tye said he got the “biggest surprise ever” when McGrath knocked on his door: “It is still so surreal that I can now tell people I’ve shared a Domino’s with Paul McGrath.

“No one will ever believe me. None of the remaining matches will live up to that one, after watching it with Ireland’s greatest football legend and the lads.”

It comes after McGrath stepped in to defend comedian PJ Gallagher against Conor McGregor in a heated Twitter bout this weekend.

McGrath branded the UFC star a “bully” after McGregor mocked PJ Gallagher's mental health issues in a series of social media posts.

The MMA fighter – in a now-deleted tweet – said that PJ was “crying in the paper ‘bout depression” as he called him a “sad b*stard” and a “sad pox of a thing”.

McGregor's tweet was widely criticised by social media users, including McGrath, who wrote: “PJ take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone.

"Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya pal. Stay well. Top Man. @pjgallagher @TheNotoriousMMA."

He later added: “Conor you need to find GOD and when you do knock on my door I will have the kettle on for ya… my good friend.”

McGregot then fired back at McGrath, referring to him as “English” before writing: “"If someone comes at me I am going to fire back.

"What don't you get? I didn't start any of this. It was me being bullied originally. Yet you come online to call me a bully.

"Leave me alone. Bullies the lot of ya's! I have mental health too!"

McGregor later added: "Irish and proud whether they like it or not!"

And on Monday, McGrath revealed that the fighter had blocked him on Twitter by sharing a snap on his Instagram story.

“Christmas ruined,” he joked.