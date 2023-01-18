Paul Brogan says GAA star brothers Bernard and Alan give him ‘stick’ over DWTS

The Dubliner swapped the pitch for the dance floor earlier this month and has spent the past two Sundays shimmying along to complex routines with his pro partner, Salome Chachua.

Paul Brogan with partner Salome Chachua on RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars

Paul Brogan has said his footballer brothers Bernard and Alan have been giving him “stick” for doing Dancing With the Stars.

The Dubliner swapped the pitch for the dance floor earlier this month and has spent the past two Sundays shimmying along to complex routines with his pro partner, Salome Chachua.

So far, the pair have performed an American smooth to Michael Bublé’s Come Fly With Me and a Samba to Sean Paul’s dancehall hit, Get Busy.

Paul’s family and friends have been cheering him on each week as he competes in the hopes of lifting the glitterball, but this doesn’t mean he gets a free pass from some gentle slagging.

The 36-year-old told RSVP Live that he’s been getting some “stick” from his brothers Alan and Bernard, but it’s all in good humour.

“I am [getting stick] but if you’re coming on this show, you’re going to expect that. It’s all good,” he explained.

“If I wasn’t getting it, I’d be asking them why!”

Paul’s fellow Dublin GAA star Denis Bastick previously took part in Dancing with the Stars, while Kerry’s Aidan O’Mahony won the shows first series in 2017.

He said that he turned to the sports stars for advice after he was approached by RTÉ bosses.

“I actually rang Aidan O’Mahony and asked what was his opinion on it and he told me to go for it, that I would enjoy myself.

“He said it’s tough, but you’ll be fine. Denis said the same.”

And their wise words seem to have helped, as Paul said he’s far less nervous now than he was at the beginning of the series.

“I’m definitely not as nervous, like I was very nervous before the first show,” he shared.

“I was a bit uptight about it and would be overthinking a few things.

“I’m still a bit nervous, but [Sunday night] was a little bit easier. So hopefully week three will be too.”