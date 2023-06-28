Patrick Kielty wants to reveal pay as RTÉ bosses grilled over Ryan Tubridy payments

RTÉ bosses have confirmed Mr Kielty's contract to present the show has been signed by both sides.

Anne O'Leary, RTÉ board member; Siún Ní Raghallaigh, Chair of the RTE board; and broadcaster and board member Robert Shortt arrive at Leinster House. Photo: Collins

Adrian Lynch, Interim Deputy Director General, Geraldine O'Leary Director of Commercial; Richard Collins, Chief Financial Officer; and Rory Coveney, Director of Strategy arriving for a Joint Committee Meeting on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport & Media on RTE Expenditure at Leinster House. Photo: Collins

New Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty wants to make public his RTÉ pay package, sundayworld.com can reveal.

Mr Kielty walked away in silence on Sunday when asked by the Irish Independent whether he would be willing to disclose his pay.

The BBC presenter also replied when asked about the RTÉ payments scandal: "I'll need a few more beers before I could talk about that."

RTÉ bosses have confirmed Mr Kielty's contract to present the show has been signed by both sides.

Appearing before the Oireachtas media committee on Tuesday afternoon, the station's management also said they would be happy to publish the salary - if Mr Kielty agreed.

Mr Kielty has indicated to RTÉ he wants his salary to be known, sundayworld.com has learned.

RTÉ acting director general Adrian Lynch also said Mr Kielty was recently informed of the impending issue around Mr Tubridy's pay.

"As soon as we were aware as an exec board, he was warned it was coming," Mr Lynch said.

NK Management and Ryan Tubridy are set to be invited to the Media Committee.

Chair Niamh Smyth said she would be in favour of bringing them in in her concluding remarks after a four-and-a-half-hour committee session.

Earlier it emerged at the committee that Dee Forbes was asked for her resignation two weeks ago.

The Chair of RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh revealed that she asked the former director general for her resignation on June 16, two weeks before Forbes resigned last Monday, having been suspended last Wednesday.

TDs and senators this afternoon grilled RTÉ board members and executives over the Tubridy extra payments scandal, with one TD saying “Bosco and his magic door are clearly still present” at the broadcaster.

Current and former execs will also be grilled tomorrow by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

If incoming Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty is not opposed, RTÉ is happy to publish his salary, deputy director general Adrian Lynch suggested at the committee.

A register of interests for the top talent will also be considered, Mr Lynch said.

Committee chair Niamh Smyth said details of Mr Kielty's salary should be given to the committee on Friday evening or latest Monday, but Mr Lynch said this depends on whether Mr Kielty agrees.

Ryan Tubridy’s contract with RTÉ finished on May 31, the deputy director general also told TDs.

“There was a process to negotiate a radio only contract which at the moment is suspended,” Adrian Lynch said.

When asked about Independent.ie reporting that Mr Tubridy disputes RTÉ claims that his contract is finished, Mr Lynch said he is getting paid the “radio portion” now.

“His radio and television contract went until the end of May. Then it was radio only,” he said.

“But Ryan Tubridy is getting paid the radio portion of his contract.”

Mr Lynch earlier would not answer TDs when asked whether Tubridy would be back on air at the broadcaster. He said he was currently off air for “editorial reasons”.

When asked by FF TD Cathal Crowe what are the editorial reasons behind Mr Tubridy being off air, Mr Lynch said “We wouldn’t give our platform or airwaves to someone who is a public figure or who is involved in a controversy.”

“Ryan Tubridy entered a lawful contract with RTÉ,” he said.

“This is not an editorial issue, this is a significant failure in terms of controls.”

TDs and senators also heard that Tubridy was due a €120,000 ‘loyalty bonus’ which for some “unexplained reason” was credited against his earnings between 2017 and 2019, and the matter is currently under investigation RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins said.

However, Mr Lynch said the €120,000 payment “was not in fact paid”.

Tubridy was not paid an exit fee and the “earnings he received were what he was contractually entitled to”, the RTÉ Board Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh set out to the Committee.

‘Egregious breach of trust’

She also apologised for the “egregious breach of trust with the public”.

“The public, RTÉ staff, and public representatives are angry and hurt. We know that our bond of trust with the public is tarnished. We know that trust is precious, and that once lost, trust is difficult to regain. Step by step we will work to rebuild that trust,” she said in a submission ahead of the hearing.

Seven RTÉ officials are facing questions from members of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Current chairperson of the RTÉ Board Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch are attending the meeting.

The other five people to appear are CFO Richard Collins, commercial director, Geraldine O’Leary, director of strategy Rory Coveney, Chair of Audit & Risk Committee Anne O’Leary; and Member of Audit & Risk Committee and Board staff representative, Robert Shortt.

A number of other board members were invited but did not attend.

Ryan Tubridy and Dee Forbes

At the opening of the committee session today, chair Niamh Smyth TD said the invite to Dee Forbes and Jim Jennings, who are not attending due to health reasons, stands for when they are able to come in.

‘Breakdown in governance’

"There’s been a complete breakdown in corporate Governance in RTÉ,” said Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster.

She said “it goes beyond Dee Forbes” and it is “not credible” that only Ms Forbes was fully aware of the payments to Mr Tubridy.

“The public wouldn’t swallow it and neither will we,” she said.

Director of commercial Geraldine O’Leary said she was “not in the room” and “did not construct the deal”.

She said she was advised by the chief financial officer afterwards.

RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O'Leary said in year three of RTÉ's deal with a commercial partner, she was advised by Ms Forbes that there was "financial pressure" to meet the contractual obligations.

She said she "cannot remember the precise detail", when asked about payments being listed as "consultancy fees".

"How could you forget something like that?" asked Ms Munster.

Ms Munster asked Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins why did he not call out the “concealment” of the payments being listed as “consultancy fees”.

“I wasn’t aware of what they related to,” he said.

“The barter account was under the control of the Commercial division.”

“They came under my radar when raised by the auditors in March 2023.”

“This deal was constructed by a different person,” he said.

Tubridy was due a "loyalty bonus" at the end of his contract of €120,000, Mr Collins told the committee.

He said because of some “unexplained reason” this money was credited against Tubridy’s earnings between 2017 and 2019, but was not in fact paid to him. This is now under investigation.

“I didn’t sign off on it,” Mr Collins said.

“Who signed off on it was the DG and the CFO at the time.”

“I hadn’t taken up the CFO role at the time.”

Mr Collins said the €120,000 payment was “never paid, never accrued for in the accounts”.

“But for an unexplained reason, that €120,000 was credited against his earnings in between 2017 and 2019. That’s under investigation at the moment by Grant Thornton,” he said.

‘How did one man and his agent become bigger than RTÉ?’

FF Senator Shane Cassells asked how RTÉ allowed “one man and his agent become bigger than RTÉ?”

“Was he worth it?” he said.

Deputy DG Adrian Lynch apologised on behalf of the RTÉ executive board.

“The guarantee and the underwriting of [this deal] is absolutely critical,” he said.

He said on May 7, a guarantee was verbally given, that if the deal fell through, RTÉ would pay Tubridy.

He said when this actually happened, Tubridy’s earnings should have been declared.

“I had absolutely no awareness of how this deal was operationalised,” said Mr Lynch.

“RTÉ should never underwrite a commercial agreement in relation to a talent,” said Mr Lynch.

This is what led to a “complete breach” of corporate governance, he said.

He said it is not identified in the Grant Thornton review who “initiated the idea” of listing payments under consultancy.

Mr Lynch said Mr Tubridy’s agent was "focused" on getting a guarantee.

“As an agent, he is going to drive the best bargain he can get for his clients.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said Dee Forbes was suspended while a “disciplinary procedure was happening”.

A sub committee of the RTÉ Board was set up to deal with this procedure.

Mr Lynch would not answer when asked if Mr Tubridy would be back on air.

“At the moment, obviously, for editorial reasons, it’s impossible for Ryan Tubridy to be back on air,” said Mr Lynch.

When asked if he would be back in the long term, he said: "For editorial reasons, he is not on air at the moment."

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the two payments of €75,000 didn’t show up in accounts until 2022 because they were paid in 2022.

FG Senator Micheál Carrigy tells the Committee he is a postmaster and has seen some pushback from customers on paying the TV licence.

He said one customer told him: “Will I Revolut Ryan or Renault?

Resignation

Independent TD Mattie McGrath asks why Dee Forbes’ resignation was accepted when RTÉ knew it was “curtains” for her appearance before Oireachtas committees.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said Ms Forbes made the resignation public “at the same time I was made aware of it”.

“That’s another disastrous decision. How are we going to get any answers?” said the Independent TD.

He reiterated his call for a garda investigation.

Chair of the committee Niamh Smyth said there are "no allegations of any criminal wrongdoing".

"Why are we here?" said Mr McGrath.

"Who are you loyal to?" he asked deputy DG Adrian Lynch.

“Our commercial revenue is hugely critical to everything we do at RTE,” Mr O’Leary said.

“We’re also incredibly loyal to all of our customers.”

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock asked if there was any “inkling” of any “unusual transactions” which were happening in 2022.

“These transactions were approved by the director general,” said CFO Richard Collins.

“There’s a role for the executive board now to actually own what the issues are here and discuss it with the board,” said Ms Ní Raghallaigh.

She said there are “jewels in the crown”, when speaking about the staff at RTÉ.

“The management of the organisation has to seriously be addressed.”

“The first time I saw the invoices was in March of this year,” said commercial director Geraldine O’Leary.

She said there “may well have been” a conversation between her and the DG about labelling the invoices as “consultancy fees” but said she does not remember.

She said she knew they related to Tubridy even though his name was not on them.

“That beggars’ belief, to be honest,” said FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

“The culture at RTÉ, especially the top brass at RTÉ, it seems rotten,” said Deputy O’Sullivan.

He said his first memories of RTÉ are of Bosco. “Bosco and his magic door are clearly still present at RTÉ.”

He said this culture has to be “stamped out”.

‘A lot of transactions’

FG TD Alan Dillon asked about any other unclassified payments in the barter account.

Mr Collins said there are “a lot of transactions” in the barter account and he has done “an overview” of it but there are a lot of documents to accompany the transactions which will have to be gone through.

“It will be investigated thoroughly,” he said.

Ms O’Leary said she did not know the two payments of €75,000 were “secret” payments.

“I had no idea what the 75 grand represented in terms of his [Tubridy’s] overall earnings,” she said.

Nobody from the executive board answered when asked by Deputy Dillon if they had considered their positions.

Sinn Féin senator Fintan Warfield asked if the salaries of top 100 earners from RTÉ can be published, including top executives. Mr Lynch said this request has been "noted".

Mr Lynch said he is “pretty confident” that there is no journalist who has a “deal with a car brand” in RTÉ.

Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick said Dee Forbes has been “thrown under a bus”.

Mr Lynch said he had “no idea” a guarantee was given on the two €75,000 payments.

“You don’t throw your friends under a bus,” said Mr Fitzpatrick.

Mr Lynch said negotiations are suspended, when asked about the presenter’s contract.

He confirmed Mr Tubridy is “getting paid at the moment” when asked by Deputy Fitzpatrick.

Mr Lynch declined to comment when asked if Ryan Tubridy had “the best job at RTÉ”.

He said there was no relation between the payments and his decision to step down from the Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy’s contract finished on May 31, the deputy director general tells the committee.

“There was a process to negotiate a radio only contract which at the moment is suspended,” Mr Lynch said.

‘Gigs’

SF TD John Brady asked about the decision taken for RTÉ to pay €47,000 for Renault “gigs”.

Ms O’Leary said they are a “very loyal sponsor” and they wanted Mr Tubridy to host events but it had to be “cost neutral”.

She said she has email correspondence with the client and “went to see him”.

Noel Kelly

FF Senator Malcolm Byrne said Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly is able to “dictate contracts to RTÉ” and said it was “unbelievable” that RTÉ operates on partially verbal agreements.

Four or five presenters in RTÉ are represented by Mr Kelly, the committee heard.

Mr Lynch said he became aware of a verbal agreement in relation to the €75,000 payments to Tubridy at “3am on Monday” because he went to look for a written agreement and couldn’t find it in correspondence.

It was made via a Microsoft Teams call, he said.

Forbes was asked to resign

The chair of RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh revealed that she asked Dee Forbes for her resignation on June 16.

She said one of the recommendations from the Audit and Risk Committee was to ask for Ms Forbes’ resignation.

“She still has the option to come before the Committee,” she said.

Ms Forbes’ resignation was not “forthcoming”, said Ms Ní Raghallaigh.

“I sought her resignation, it wasn’t forthcoming and then we went into a disciplinary process.

“I was advised we couldn't say she was suspended because of labour laws."

She said the Board made her suspension public due to the “damage” that it was doing to RTÉ.

Anne O’Leary, chair of the audit and risk committee, said it “didn't seem like an ordinary transaction to me” when the €75,000 payments were first flagged.

If incoming Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty is not opposed, RTÉ is happy to publish his salary, deputy director general Adrian Lynch has suggested.

A register of interests for the top talent will also be considered, Mr Lynch said.

Commercial director Geraldine O’Leary said she was “inundated by journalists ringing my phone”, when asked why she referred media queries to her solicitor.

She said she had never been in that situation and wanted advice.

When asked if the top 100 or top 200 salaries will be published “immediately”, Mr Lynch said: “Most people in RTÉ are not paid a lot of money,” Mr Lynch told FG TD Brendan Griffin.

Mr Lynch said Ms Forbes was not given a right of reply to the redacted Grant Thornton report published yesterday as RTÉ wanted to get it published quickly.

Deputy Griffin asked if the board considered not accepting Ms Forbes’ resignation so she could appear before the committee.

“Because we don’t matter to you and that is the bottom line, because the people don’t matter to you,” he said.

How is pay decided?

Independent TD Michael McNamara asked how executives decide pay, how much a presenter should be paid and if the presenter may instead take up a role abroad.

“It depends on the particular individual and if they are able to compete with the international marketplace,” Mr Lynch said.

Richard Collins clarified he knew since “early March” of the issues surrounding the €75,000 payments despite earlier in the committee saying they were only made aware around St Patrick’s Day.

“The issue was flagged whenever it was, early March at that stage.

“I was spoken to, the Director General was spoken to.”

‘Concealment’

FF Senator Timmy Dooley said the deal “was about concealment” and asked why it was put together in the first place.

“I’ve no doubt that there was a negotiation going on in the autumn of 2019,” said Mr Lynch.

There were some brand extensions because the negotiation “wasn’t going that well”, he said.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said she did not tell Media Minister Catherine Martin during her meeting last Saturday that she sought Ms Forbes’ resignation.

Geraldine O’Leary said some presenters are ambassadors for cars and “do have cars”, which is done through their agents or themselves.

FF TD Niamh Smyth also asked for figures for the Late Late Toy Show Musical. Rory Coveney told her this is “commercially sensitive”. This was rejected by the chair and he said: “We’ll consider it and come back to you”.

Apology

In submissions in advance of the meeting board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh apologised to TDs and Senators on the Media Committee for “simply untrue” information the State broadcaster provided previously to politicians.

Mr Tubridy’s earnings were also correctly accounted for in the RTÉ accounts, Ms Ní Raghallaigh told committee’s politicians in her opening remarks today.

“Mr Tubridy’s earnings were correctly accounted for in the RTÉ accounts, and the earnings he received were what he was contractually entitled to. In addition, for the record, I want to confirm that he did not receive an exit fee.”

The chair said the “circumstances” which led to the wrong figures being given to the public and Oireachtas in relation to Mr Tubridy’s pay are being examined by Grant Thornton and the findings are due in four weeks.

“Why this figure was understated – and by whom – that is the question we as a Board are also very anxious to know the answer to.”

The chair also said sorry for wrong information which was given to the committee previously in relation to Mr Tubridy’s pay.

“I am also mindful that this Committee, and others, were in the past presented with information that was simply untrue. That was a breach of trust with you, the elected members of the Oireachtas, for which we sincerely apologise.”

She also apologised to “each and every one” of the 1,800 workers “for the distress they are experiencing as they deal with the shadow that has fallen over this organisation”.