Pat Spillane says his wife Rosarii stopped going to GAA matches after ‘scary’ incident

From left: Killian, Rosarii, Pat & Adrian Spillane with the Sam Maguire Cup at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club on Sunday at Templenoe GAA Golf Scramble. Photo by Mary O'Neill

Pat Spillane has opened up about a “very scary” incident after which his wife Rosarii stopped attending GAA matches with him.

The former Kerry player and Sunday World columnist admitted that his wife was never a big fan of the sport but attended a final between Kerry and Armagh with him on one occasion.

However, after Rosarii witnessed gardaí escorting a couple out of Croke Park due to angry Armagh fans, she decided she’d had enough.

“It was very scary,” Pat told RSVP Magazine.

“My wife is a very private person and knows nothing about GAA, but married into a footballing family. It was the only time she came with me, and she never came again after that.”

The Kerryman hung up his boots as a panellist on The Sunday Game in July following this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final, which saw his native county take home the Sam Maguire Cup.

He spoke about the outpouring of support he received when he announced his retirement.says

“What really struck me since I retired was the huge volume of support I have. I have received hundreds of letters, cards, mass cards and bouquets of flowers - it has been unreal,” he said.

Pat Spillane on Living With Lucy

“I live in Templenoe, and for someone in let’s say Achill Island or Mullingar to sit down to write a letter to thank me for my time on The Sunday Game is very touching.

“It made me realise that I brought a lot of happiness and good fun to people.

“We don’t talk or hear about the silent majority in this country, and they are the good people. We get bogged down by the small minority, which can sometimes bother you.”

However, over the years, some people have had some less than kind words for the 66-year-old, but he’s learned to brush them off.

“I was speaking to someone recently who made a great point - if someone was giving out about you, would you invite them to your house for dinner? No, you wouldn’t. So if somebody was giving out about you on social media, why would you invite them into your head?

“It’s the same. I don’t take any notice. There’s an obsession in this country with worrying about what 1pc of people are saying instead of focusing on the majority.

“Before I retired all I heard was, ‘Spillane is too old, get him out of here,’ but once I did it changed to, ‘We’ll be lost without you!’”