Pat Shortt pays tribute to his ‘beautiful’ dad Christy following death aged 92

Pat Shortt has paid a touching tribute to his dad Christy who has died after a “short illness”.

The comedian shared a touching picture of himself and Christy beside a motorbike alongside the caption: “My beautiful dad passed away this weekend. He was an amazing musician and great craic. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Christy passed away on Saturday, surrounded by his family, at the age of 92.

Pat’s daughter also paid tribute to the comedian's father, after he died following a “short and bravely borne illness”.

Sharing a photo of her as a child alongside her granddad, she simply wrote: “You can rest in peace now Grandad, we will always love you.”

Christy's death notice on RIP.ie states that he is predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary-Agnes, his wife Mary, two daughters Mary and Anna and baby granddaughter Anna.

Christy’s death is “deeply regretted by his family, his wife Marie, his children Anne, Thomas, Alice, Edward, Christopher, Joseph, Patrick, Peter, Paul, William and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of friends,” it adds.

Pat recently spoke about his relationship with his father earlier this year. He told RSVP that while they lived in different counties they still kept in regular contact -- including during the lockdowns, where they had weekly Zoom calls.

“Some of my family are hilarious alright,” Pat said. “In lockdown, we had a Zoom every Thursday night. It was great to see my Dad, who's 92 years old, there every week.

“It was fantastic and what kept it going was the humour from the other members of the family. We would be laughing the whole way through. I remember people being surprised that we were still doing sketches during the lockdown but we just found it so much fun.”

Christy will be reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday, August 30, from 5pm to 7pm. His funeral will be arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, August 31, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.