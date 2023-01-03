Pat Kenny celebrates New Year with rare family outing at popular Dublin restaurant
The broadcaster and the rest of the Kenny clan enjoyed a meal at Rasam, an Indian eatery in Glasthule that has become extremely popular with celebrities in recent months.
Pat Kenny rang in the New Year with a rare family outing to a swanky south Dublin restaurant.
The broadcaster and the rest of the Kenny clan enjoyed a meal at Rasam, an Indian eatery in Glasthule that has become extremely popular with celebrities in recent months.
The 74-year-old posed for a photo with his wife Kathy, daughters Kristina and Nicole, and his son-in-law as they took in the “festive atmosphere” and sampled some delicious food.
Staff at Rasam shared the picture on their social media platforms, writing: “Pat Kenny and his family seeing in the New Year in style with a delicious meal and festive atmosphere in Rasam”.
A host of famous faces frequently visit the restaurant, with Marian Keyes, Rosanna Davison, and Miriam O’Callaghan listing it among their favourite spots to eat in the capital
And global pop star Ed Sheeran also gorged on a Rasam curry while he was touring in Ireland over the summer.
Last month, the establishment welcomed two more celebrities for an authentic Indian dining experience as Hollywood star Jane Seymour and Irish actor Patrick Bergin went out for a meal there.
The pair were joined by their partners, television producer David Green and film producer Helen Goldin for the occasion.
It comes after Kenny’s former RTÉ colleague Dave Fanning said that late broadcaster Gerry Ryan would be “cancelled” if he were still alive.
The beloved broadcaster passed away in 2010 at the age of 53 and pal Dave has now confessed that “cancel culture” would have definitely caught up with Gerry.
Speaking to The Times, Dave said: “I think he might have been in trouble over things he said. I think everybody knows that. He’d know himself.
“Would he be cancelled? Gerry would be cancelled so often it wouldn’t matter.”
The radio DJ criticised the new trend of ‘cancelling’ people, saying it “can f*** off” as he himself will put his “foot in it someday.”
He said “the new rules are frightening” but that the late Gerry would get away with what talked about on air.
“If Pat Kenny said one of the things that Gerry said, there’d be headlines. It’d be like Trump – if Biden said any of the things Trump says, it would be like, ‘What?’. But Trump is now the ‘Teflon Don’.
"He’s gone so far that he can’t be hit because he’s mad every day.
"Gerry was mad every day. The things he said on the radio were outrageous, but it was like, ‘It’s Gerry – move on.”
