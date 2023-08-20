Over 10,000 flock to Tuam for Saw Doctors’ triumphant homecoming gigs

Fans, many wearing maroon and white Galway jerseys and The West's Awake hats, flocked last night to what one raved as "the best night ever".

Storm Betty may have caused a mud bath at the Tuam site housing the Saw Doctors' first gigs in 32 years in their hometown but even the torrid damp conditions could not stop their triumphant homecoming.

The north Co Galway town is hosting a community festival this weekend to mark The West's Awake 2 jamboree for their most famous sons.

The town's square and adjacent streets are full of stalls, pop-up shops and activities for young and old alike for a bonanza which local tradespeople reckon is generating about €1 million in revenue.

'Are ye wide sham' is the logo on the front of commemorative t-shirts, with the back giving a listing of "nutritional" facts for 'Tuam sham' ('sham' is local slang for someone from the town of Tuam, 'buffer' for those from the surrounding countryside).

Local pubs such as Junies, the Brogue, Reapy's and the Rustic Vaults were packed with fans who flocked from as far as America and Australia to see the group's first major appearance in their hometown since they played in a 7,000 capacity marquee in Tuam Stadium in September 1991.

This time around promoters MCD erected a big top in the grounds of St Jarlath's College, which sold out its near 5,000 capacity two nights in a row, making it 10,000 who'll see the band this weekend and who each spent €48 a ticket.

Fans, many wearing maroon and white Galway jerseys and The West's Awake hats, flocked last night to what one raved as "the best night ever".

One enterprising outdoor trader on the road leading to the concert venue was doing a roaring trade selling wellingtons at €10 a pop.

Those who bought them were grateful as much of the site was a mud bath, with even some of inside the tent resembling a swamp, after the deluge of rain the night before from Storm Betty.

Gig employees were kept busy unloading wheelbarrows of wood chipping to try and make it easier for fans to get to the outdoor bar, where pints were €7.50.

Local musician Padraig Stevens warmed up the crowd with a rousing version of The Tuam Beat, before the main act shuffled onto the stage at 8.40pm and launched into Green and Red of Mayo.

Singer Davy Carton and guitarist Leo Moran are the two remaining members from the original quintet, with the band now enlarged to an eight-piece line up, which includes longstanding contributor Anto Thistletwaite, the famous saxophone player from the Waterboys.

Leo sported a red and white outfit in homage to the colours of the local Tuam Stars GAA club and was on cloud nine as he recounted anecdotes, including as a boy gaining his love of music when he heard the strains of the Beatles' Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da coming from a carnival in the town.

Davy's voice was in top form as he belted out crowd pleasers such as Red Cortina, Tommy K, Clare Island and Never Mind The Strangers.

N17 is regarded by fans as their favourite track and the lads concluded their initial 90 minutes plus set with the clap-along classic.

Former member Pearse Doherty, who was working at the gig as site and tour manager, joined the band on occasion to play tin whistle and help with backing vocals.

The encore featured their legendary heavyweight number I Useta Lover, which had the crowd deliriously bopping along.

On a sadder note Leo revealed that backstage they had lined up in homage pictures of four musician friends who died in recent times - Paul Cunniffe, Der Holian (from famed local band Too Much For The Whiteman), Tommy Kavanagh (the DJ named in Tommy K) and Cuser McHugh.

For Hay Wrap the band included a touching tribute to Cuser, when they incorporated his band All Cats Are Gray's track The Bed Is Rough, into its core.

Among those at the gig last night was Mary O'Connor, who was the original singer with the embryo that turned into the eventual Saw Doctors, when she and Davy and Leo used play in the likes of the now sadly closed McEvoy's pub in the town in the late 1980s.

The band's debut album If This Is Rock 'N Roll I Want My Old Job Back would later storm to No 1 in the Irish charts in May 1991.

Many of those who bought that album back then brought along their kids last night for what was a multi-generational love-in.

Fans hugged and embraced each other in circles and groups as they sang along to the emotional final number Hope You Meet Again.

Tonight there will be another outpouring of affection and adulation for what has become a national treasure and one of Ireland's best loved bands.