Over 1,000 complaints made about 'bullying' of Shelbourne footballer on Love Island

Regulator confirmed upsurge in complaints that goalkeeper Scott van der Sluis is being targeted unfairly by contestants.

Almost 1,000 complaints have been received by communications regulator Ofcom over bullying behaviour towards Shelbourne goalkeeper, Scott van der Sluis.

The 22-year-old from North Wales has been targeted by some of the others on the hit tv show, it has been reported.

People have taken to social media claiming that Scott was being picked on in the villa after Catherine “turned her back on him in Casa Amor.”

Love Island fans wrote on Twitter: “The way they are treating Scott just shows who they are. So if someone is perceived as unpopular, you are gonna treat them like that, just disgusting.”

Another wrote:“I think islanders believe Scott has become villain of the series because he pulled them around fire pit.”

And another added: “I know the islanders think we hate Scott that's the funny part.” One woman wrote: "Not Scott, who is the nicest boy in the villa, being BULLIED right in front of our eyes."

One person said on Twitter: "Not going to lie, I couldn't watch tonight's episode because I can't stand bullies and Catherine and her sidekicks are indeed bullying Scott right now."

Scott from Connah's Quay, a small town by the River Dee in Wales, was involved in a scenario where Catherine Agbaje came back from Casa Amor with a new fella after failing to find a strong connection with the goalie.

Scott found himself in the height of things when Movie Night got heated after a clip from Casa Amor week saw the footballer confess that he “wouldn’t miss” Catherine once the new girls arrive.

As the days passed by, Scott appeared to become more solitary and hurt by the actions of the other islanders - especially Leah and Catherine who viewers claimed “had it in for Scott.”

Van-der-Sluis signed for Manchester United as an eight-year-old in 2009. A boyhood Liverpool fan, he moved to the Reds' academy in 2010 and spent five seasons with the club.

After leaving Liverpool in 2015, Van-der-Sluis joined Swansea and moved to South Wales for four years, leaving at the expiration of his contract in 2019.

He also played in the English non-league system, with spells at Northwich Victoria and Bangor City

In June 2023, it was announced that Scott had left Shels without making a league appearance, in order to participate on the popular show.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff said Van-der-Sluis would not be returning to the club.