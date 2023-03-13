Oscars 2023: ‘Jenny the Donkey’ makes special appearance

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland”

Oscars very special guest on stage

Sathishaa MohanVideo Team

The audience erupted as host Jimmy Kimmel brought ‘Jenny the Donkey’ on stage, one of the stars from Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin Farrell could be heard shouting “oh my God” from the audience as he watched on.

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” Mr Kimmel said.

“Jenny, there’s your friend Colin right there and your friend Brendan, whose finger you ate, you wanna say thank you.”


Today's Headlines

More Irish Showbiz

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos