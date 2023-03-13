Oscars 2023: ‘Jenny the Donkey’ makes special appearance
The audience erupted as host Jimmy Kimmel brought ‘Jenny the Donkey’ on stage, one of the stars from Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin.
Colin Farrell could be heard shouting “oh my God” from the audience as he watched on.
“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” Mr Kimmel said.
“Jenny, there’s your friend Colin right there and your friend Brendan, whose finger you ate, you wanna say thank you.”
