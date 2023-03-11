Oscar hopeful Paul Mescal joins Irish stars for biggest weekend in Hollywood
The Maynooth man joined other international celebs including Florence Pugh, Cate Blanchett, and Zoe Kravitz
Irish Oscar hopeful Paul Mescal was among the many Irish stars making the most of the biggest movie weekend in Hollywood.
The Maynooth man joined other international celebs including Florence Pugh, Cate Blanchett, and Zoe Kravitz at a glitzy bash in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Mescal and many other stars kicked off Oscars weekend at a party hosted by top actors’ agency CAA at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
The Irishman was photographed with A-lister Pugh, who’s no stranger to these shores having filmed Irish period drama The Wonder here last year.
Other stars in attendance included Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek and Demi Moore.
It kicked off the biggest weekend of the 27-year-old Irishman’s career as he waits to see if he becomes an Oscar winner on Sunday night.
Mescal is nominated for Best Actor - along with his Banshees of Inisherin co-star Colin Farrell - for his role in Aftersun.
The emotional Scottish indie sees him play a dad who goes on a memorable sun holiday with his young daughter.
Fourteen Irish nominations at the Oscars - which also include nods for Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson - means a large influx of Irish are painting LA green this weekend.
