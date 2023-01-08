Orla goes through with Fair City wedding despite groom Paul discovering her affair

‘Orla and Paul love each other as people, but the big question is whether they’re really in love’

Fair City star Sorcha Furlong believes her onscreen character Orla Kirwan is marrying Paul Brennan on the show tonight for convenience sake.

Sorcha, whose own real-life marriage to Fair City scriptwriter Ken Harmon fell apart last September, will be donning a bridal gown once again but this time for her TV role.

“Orla and Paul love each other as people, but the big question is whether they’re really in love,” Sorcha tells the Sunday World.

“Everything has moved so quickly, from them moving in together and co-parenting, to working together.”

Viewers on Friday saw Paul finding out that Orla cheated on him with car dealer Lenny, but still goes ahead with the wedding.

“Orla cheated on Paul as she feels that all he cares about is money and Vinos, and Lenny just saw that vulnerability and struck,” she explains.

“Orla has no interest in having a relationship with Lenny, and she feels guilty about the whole thing She’s trying to convince herself that her and Paul can work for the sake of the kids.”

On tonight’s episode Kira informs Orla that Paul knows about her affair, leaving Orla to consider her next move. Kira tries to convince Orla to call off the wedding but Orla wants to see how things play out. Orla and Kira brace themselves for the worst when Paul stops his marriage vows with an announcement.

Orla had a son, Junior, with Wayne Molloy, who is now living abroad and has a new woman in his life.

“I feel like Orla and Wayne still have feelings for each other, but right now it’s out of sight out of mind. It would be interesting to see what would happen if they did actually see each other face to face,” she observes.

Sorcha is coy when asked how long she things Orla and Paul will last.

“I can’t give too much away – but Orla won’t take any crap, and also, she is a self-sufficient strong woman! So, watch this space,” she smiles.

Orla also doesn’t realise Paul, who has been married twice before and has fathered several children from numerous relationships, has serious money problems. “Nope, not a clue. So, things are about to get very interesting,” she confirms. Sorcha has just finished a run in panto in the Civic Theatre in Tallaght, where she played Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty.

She is also is a band called Forever Hits.

“I began singing when I was 19,” she recalls. “I have sung in the National Concert Hall, musicals and bands.

“I set up the band at the end of last year, because I missed gigging and picked songs from the 80s and early 90s that are still bangers today – from the likes of Donna Summer, Abba, Bonnie Tyler and Cher among others.

Sorcha also reveals soap bosses are happy with her eclectic choice of vibrant hair colouring.

“I just like dyeing my hair and luckily Fair City are OK with it,” she notes.

She is also a mother to a young daughter.

“Stella is 12 now,” she explains. “I was back in panto on Stephen’s Day, so it was quiet but perfect.”

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, fed up of all the drama, Maria tells Zak to call off his intervention with Kev. Maria is irritated by Anna’s questioning about Zak and rejects her invitation to join her and Dean at the wedding afters. Anna realises how much damage the Kev situation has done to her friendship with Maria.

Anto and Sharon share a moment of appeasement when Anto is honest about his motivation for telling Carol about Rafferty and Sharon’s tryst. Sharon and Anto share a warm moment at the wedding reception. Sharon is uncomfortable when she sees Carol and Rafferty attending the wedding together. Rafferty is torn when he sees Sharon leaving the reception early.