Olympic champion Kellie Harrington shares her boxing wins with pet dogs in adorable pic
The Dubliner became one of three new European boxing champions after a historic day in the Mediterranean Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro
Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has posted a hilarious picture of her pet dogs wearing a clutch of her boxing medals.
The Dubliner, who became one of three new European boxing champions after a historic day in the Mediterranean Sports Centre in Budva, Montenegro, is a dedicated dog lover.
She joined Middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke who became the first Irish female fighter to successful defend a European title since Katie Taylor, and and World champion Amy Broadhurst, in becoming Ireland’s newest three gold medallists last weekend.
Harrington took the gold medal in the lightweight category while immediately afterwards Broadhurst won the light welterweight title in stunning style.
Harrington, Broadhurst and O'Rourke all medalled previously in these championships. Harrington won a bronze in 2016 while Broadhurst was a bronze medallist at the last Euros in 2019, while O’Rourke won the middleweight title in 2019.
For Harrington it means she has matched the achievements of Katie Taylor in winning Olympic, World and European titles. Broadhurst also notched up a notable treble having already won the World title and the Commonwealth Games gold medal this year.
Earlier Harrington faced a youthful Czech Republic lightweight Lenka Bernardova.
Bernardova had success in terms of discomforting Harrington in the last round and one of the judges gave her the nod but it matters little as Harrington won on scorecards of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28. She made a sign of the cross after the result was announced.
Kellie has often spoken up for animal welfare and in August joined forces with the Dublin Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals as they launched a major fundraising drive.
The Dubliner was lending her support to the forthcoming Pups in the Park
“Animal welfare is something that I am very passionate about and it really is an honour to support today’s charity announcement,” said the Olympic champion.
“I would ask fellow dog lovers to get behind this great event to help raise much needed funds for the DSPCA.
"Pups in the Park is the perfect opportunity to get out and make some special memories with precious four-legged family members.”
