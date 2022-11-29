Olly Murs’ fiancé jumps to his defence as ‘misogynistic’ new song faces backlash

An ex-BBC broadcaster branded the pop star as ‘quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song’

Olly Murs is facing major online backlash for his new single amid claims the lyrics are “misogynistic.”

His song I Hate You When You’re Drunk criticises his love interest for the “mess” she becomes while she’s drinking – and fans are not happy.

"Oh, you’re slurrin’ all your words, there’s make-up on my shirt / You’re dancin’ on the tables, can’t you see / That you look like a mess and you’re singin’ Whitney?” Olly (38) sings.

In the chorus, Murs says: “I hate you, I hate you when you’re drunk” and tells the mystery girl to “quit actin’ like a fool.”

One “gobsmacked” listener asked: “How many people must have okayed this misogynist monstrosity before it was released?”

Olly Murs is quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song, “I Hate You When You’re Drunk”. I look forward to her reply song “I Hate You When You Sing” — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) November 27, 2022

Another high-profile listener, former BBC DJ Shaun Keaveny, slammed the pop star: “Olly Murs is quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song, ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’.

"I look forward to her reply song ‘I Hate You When You Sing’.”

Murs’ fiancé Amelia Tank took to Instagram to respond to Keaveny’s criticism in a heated post.

"Many thanks for your concern here,” she wrote, tagging the broadcaster.

"However I can confirm that I in fact love my NON controlling FIANCE even more when he sings and this latest single is actually one of my favourites from the album.

"I wouldn’t lose any sleep over it babes because I’m defo not,” she said, adding the hashtag “#itsjustabitoffun” to her story.

The former X-Factor star has also defended the song.

"I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many,” he said.

"It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!"

Other fans jumped to the singer’s defence, saying the song was “obviously tongue in cheek” and “people are way too easily offended.”

Another said that “anyone that’s had to put up with a partner with a drinking problem will totally get this song.”

The ‘Dance with Me Tonight' singer has six million monthly listeners on Spotify who are waiting for the release of his upcoming album.

‘Marry Me’ will be his first release in 4 years and his seventh album, with his Cork date on July 9 marking his Irish comeback.

Murs (38) shot to fame following his second-place finish on The X-Factor in 2009, quickly releasing radio hits like ‘Troublemaker,’ ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ and ‘Dear Darlin.’