Olly Murs’ fiancé jumps to his defence as ‘misogynistic’ new song faces backlash
An ex-BBC broadcaster branded the pop star as ‘quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song’
Olly Murs is facing major online backlash for his new single amid claims the lyrics are “misogynistic.”
His song I Hate You When You’re Drunk criticises his love interest for the “mess” she becomes while she’s drinking – and fans are not happy.
"Oh, you’re slurrin’ all your words, there’s make-up on my shirt / You’re dancin’ on the tables, can’t you see / That you look like a mess and you’re singin’ Whitney?” Olly (38) sings.
In the chorus, Murs says: “I hate you, I hate you when you’re drunk” and tells the mystery girl to “quit actin’ like a fool.”
One “gobsmacked” listener asked: “How many people must have okayed this misogynist monstrosity before it was released?”
Olly Murs is quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song, “I Hate You When You’re Drunk”. I look forward to her reply song “I Hate You When You Sing”— Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) November 27, 2022
Another high-profile listener, former BBC DJ Shaun Keaveny, slammed the pop star: “Olly Murs is quite the sad, controlling boyfriend according to the lyrics of his new song, ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’.
"I look forward to her reply song ‘I Hate You When You Sing’.”
Murs’ fiancé Amelia Tank took to Instagram to respond to Keaveny’s criticism in a heated post.
"Many thanks for your concern here,” she wrote, tagging the broadcaster.
Read more
"However I can confirm that I in fact love my NON controlling FIANCE even more when he sings and this latest single is actually one of my favourites from the album.
"I wouldn’t lose any sleep over it babes because I’m defo not,” she said, adding the hashtag “#itsjustabitoffun” to her story.
The former X-Factor star has also defended the song.
"I thought it was a fun song to write as there have been so many times where a friend, family member or loved one has had one too many,” he said.
"It’s a light-hearted take from the sober person’s point of view. We all know someone!"
Other fans jumped to the singer’s defence, saying the song was “obviously tongue in cheek” and “people are way too easily offended.”
Another said that “anyone that’s had to put up with a partner with a drinking problem will totally get this song.”
The ‘Dance with Me Tonight' singer has six million monthly listeners on Spotify who are waiting for the release of his upcoming album.
‘Marry Me’ will be his first release in 4 years and his seventh album, with his Cork date on July 9 marking his Irish comeback.
Murs (38) shot to fame following his second-place finish on The X-Factor in 2009, quickly releasing radio hits like ‘Troublemaker,’ ‘Heart Skips a Beat’ and ‘Dear Darlin.’
Today's Headlines
slain gangster | Three-man hit team were ‘allowed leave’ the north after murder of Robbie Lawlor, court told
jailhouse shock | Murder accused says Irish prison is ‘better than some hotels’ in interview from cell
Dee-lightful | Conor McGregor boasts ‘I’m the king’ and says partner Dee is ‘a cracker’ in online brag
'highly immature' | Woman (42) slashed neighbour with glass in row over husband's suspected infidelity
speedy recovery | Louth cyclist intentionally knocked off bike by driver is ‘blown away’ by public support
done-drum | U2 drummer Larry Mullen reveals he must undergo surgery to continue performing
Graphic images | Family release photos of horror injuries suffered by boy (9) after he was attacked by pit bull
Regency trial | Court to rule on Friday whether secret Hutch recordings can be allowed into evidence
behind bars bust | Convicted murderer caught with drugs in Mountjoy Prison given additional sentence
'lifeline' | Dublin GAA legend John O’Leary shares how his family was brought ‘out of a black hole’ by Jack & Jill