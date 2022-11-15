Olivia Attwood shuts down pregnancy rumours after I’m A Celeb departure

“I was wondering if I had picked up a virus, was I pregnant, all of these things were going through my head. It was absolutely frightening.”

Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE are all on the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year (PHOTO: ITV Plc) — © ITV

Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after her shock exit from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! just one day after the show began.

Medical issues forced the Love Island star out of the Australian jungle and rumours from pregnancy to coronavirus followed Olivia back to the UK, where she has finally cleared the air.

Speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning, the reality show winner revealed she is not expecting a child nor has she come down with Covid.

Her shock departure from the jungle was instead sparked by routine health checks showing low iron, potassium and sodium levels despite having previously gotten the all-clear.

"It felt like the longest journey ever, I was thinking that my blood was normal a month or so ago, so I didn't know what to think,” she told the Mail Online.

“I was wondering if I had picked up a virus, was I pregnant, all of these things were going through my head. It was absolutely frightening."

ATT — © ITV

After further medical checks were ran and Olivia had a negative Covid test result, she told Holly and Phil that she thought she would head straight back to camp.

"I was like, ‘shall we go back?’ and I knew there would be Covid tests and things like that but there was a pause in proceedings there, and it was late at night and taking me back into camp doesn’t work logistically.

“As I now know, the conversations went on all throughout the night with production obviously desperate to have me back in, but the medical team… I think it’s an insurance thing. Because they had those readings, they had to seek other party opinions and it’s a collective decision.

"I think they thought the readings might drop that low again and they wouldn’t be covered because it’s already been flagged,” she said, revealing she was gutted that her time in camp had been cut so short.

Olivia Attwood — © PA

“Obviously I've been a big fan of the show all my life. Those conversations about the jungle started from the first year I left Love Island so it's been like five years in the making. And you know, then there was the big thing 'Will they ever put a love Islander in?' and to be the first person from the show..."

"I was looking forward to showing a different side of myself. I am not a quitter. I am not scared of much. I was looking forward to having that kind of exposure to that new audience who either don't know me or think they do but probably don't know who I really am.”

"I mean I know it sounds kind of self indulgent but I think when you come off reality shows you get a huge opportunity and I've done amazing things, but also I think you can be put in a box.”

The Love Island star told the Mail Online that a lot of the chat following her departure felt “misogynistic.”

"There is an underlying misogynistic feel to the rhetoric. They're saying 'I bet she fainted, or I bet she was scared of sleeping outside, or that she didn't fancy it because it was raining.

“The reason it was so frustrating is because I am the complete opposite of that and to make it more irritating, people could see on the show that I was absolutely loving it. There was nothing I would have said no to on the show.

"I loved it from the first hour and I was embracing every moment of it.

'I'm a nature geek so I loved seeing all the bugs, and I even saw a kangaroo, so I was really in my element.”