‘Oh f**k off’ says Dee Forbes’ partner when we called to quiz her over secret RTÉ deals

Suspended RTÉ Director General has questions to answer over Tubs’ payments

The partner of RTÉ’s suspended Director General Dee Forbes told the Sunday World to ‘oh f**k off’ when we called to her gated Cork home to quiz her over the station’s secret payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Ms Forbes’s partner didn’t give our reporter a chance to identify himself before angrily swearing after we knocked on the front door of the property.

The luxurious detached coastal residence, in a gated community overlooking Glandore Harbour, is listed by Ms Forbes as her residence in company filings connected to her post as a director of GAA GO.

The picturesque harbour village is located around 10km from the town of Skibbereen and boasts spectacular scenery. One house on the plush estate where Ms Forbes shares a home with her partner, recently sold for nearly €500,000.

RTÉ has conducted numerous door-knocks while attempting to speak with people on matters of public interest during Ms Forbes’s tenure as DG.

The following is a transcript of our reporter’s exchange with Ms Forbes’s partner, Dennis Horgan — who was pictured with her attending RTE’s Folk Awards in 2018 — which occurred when we called to the property shortly after 8pm on Friday.

POC: “Hi, I’m sorry to bother you but I was looking to speak to Dee Forbes.”

DH: “Oh f**k off! … Who are you?”

POC: “My name is Pat O’Connell. I’m a journalist with the Sunday World.

DH: “Oh go away … there’s nobody here.”

POC: “I’m sorry but there’s no need to talk to me like that!”

DH: “I’m sorry but this is a private house … bye!”

Ms Forbes, who had been due to step down as the broadcaster’s director general next month, was suspended from the post on Wednesday over the undeclared payment of €345,000 to Ryan Tubridy over a six-year period.

The Sunday World understands that although the most recent three payments have been linked to a barter account within RTÉ, it’s understood investigations are still ongoing to identify the monies used to finance the first three payments discovered by Grant Thornton.

Dee Forbes' Cork home

Staff within RTÉ are said to be furious at how the scandal has damaged the broadcaster’s reputation and are concerned about how it will affect their credibility to ask questions about the financial dealings of other organisations.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Ms Forbes said she had fully engaged with the inquiry into the payments.

“I have been fully engaged with the board since this matter arose in the course of the audit of the accounts,” she said.

“When asked in April 2023, I participated in the review conducted by Grant Thornton to determine the full circumstances and facts surrounding two specific payments to fulfil a contractual obligation for the years 2021 and 2022.

“Yesterday was an extremely difficult day for all of us who care so deeply about the organisation and the impact of these issues is a matter of profound regret.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said yesterday he believes gardai should be called in to probe the legality of what has occurred.

“Company law states that a firm’s annual accounts must reflect the reality of what was paid in and what was paid out,” he said.

“So, if there is a discrepancy in what has been published then certainly it would need to be looked at by the gardai.

“Normally, what would prompt that is if someone made an official complaint.

“And any citizen can do that!”

“I think it’s important that the public have confidence in RTÉ and this might reassure the public somewhat if there was actually no crime involved in RTÉ.

“And nobody is saying there is any crime involved but I think it warrants investigation … it does warrant investigation.

“There is a lot of anger out there and it does warrant investigation … I think.

“There may be nothing in it and they may quickly conclude that but, at the same time, I think the public needs that reassurance.”

Sinn Féin TD Ruairi Ó Murchú said he will wait until after RTÉ appears before the Public Accounts Committee to decide if the matter should be referred to An Garda Síochána.

“I have no doubt but that people will put complaints into the gardai and they will probably look at this,” he said.

“There was a breach of trust across the board and you can see the problems for all the people in RTÉ who feel utterly screwed over, and the mood in there goes way beyond disquiet.

“But we have requested that RTÉ come before PAC (the Public Accounts Committee) next week and I think that’s vital from the point of view of finding out who knew what, who made the decisions, where the money came from and how it was accounted for.

“And, if there is even a smell of a breach of the law, or any kind of legal impropriety at all, obviously the Guards will need to investigate then.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said he believes the matter should be referred to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement for investigation as they, too, have powers of prosecution in the event wrongdoing is discovered.

In a statement to the Sunday World yesterday, gardai said they are not currently examining the developments unfolding at RTÉ.

We asked has An Garda Síochána been asked to examine the issues around concealed payments at RTÉ and whether the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has been informed?

In a statement of response from Garda Headquarters, a spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is not examining any of these issues at this time.”