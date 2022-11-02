Obsessed fan of The Crown’s Claire Foy faces jail after sending thousands of ‘graphic’ emails

His “campaign of consistent stalking” culminated with a visit to Foy’s home, where her daughter answered the door

An obsessed fan of The Crown star Claire Foy is facing “a lengthy prison sentence,” a British court has heard.

The Golden Globe-winning actress (38) who played the Queen in early seasons of the Netflix series received 1000s of “graphic” emails from an American man who has been charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

If found guilty, the man risks up to 10 years in prison, the Daily Mail reports.

In a letter to Thames Magistrates' Court, Foy revealed the man has ruined her sense of freedom with "his relentless attempts to contact me.”

She described the events as “so traumatic”

"Every time I think this is sorted it is not,” she said.

The man admitted to breaching a stalking protection order that was already in place to prevent him from contacting Foy.

"I feel like there is nothing that would stop him being able to contact me, he has affected every aspect of my life.”

The stalking had “an extreme effect on her life and piece of mind,” the prosecutor Varinder Hayre said.

“Ms Foy has been targeted,” Mr Hayre told the court, “in a sustained, unwanted, fixated and obsessive behaviour that was intrusive due to his delusional beliefs.”

He said the man, named as 49-year-old Jason Penrose, “was claiming she was interested in him romantically and he did believe she would like to star in a movie he was planning to make.”

The Daily Mail reports the man first made contact with the Hollywood star via her agent and publicist as he claimed to be a movie producer.

He posed as a scriptwriter who had a $20 million deal with Warner Brothers to make a sci-fi film he wanted Foy to act in.

Mr Hayre said his “campaign of consistent stalking” even culminated with a visit to Foy’s home, where her daughter answered the door.

"It’s Jason, I’m outside,” he said, according to Mr Hayre.

"Ms Foy was terrified as she did not know what his intention was. She was in fear for her and her daughter's lives,” he continued.

“She was frightened knowing he was somewhere.”

The actress asked friends not to tag her or take her picture in public in case she would be tracked down by the American who begged her to his girlfriend.

He conceded in court that he had breached the interim stalking protection order that was put in place in June.

The court heard he sent Foy a letter and a parcel from the hospital where he was being treated. NHS workers also accompanied him to Thames Magistrates Court.

He has been released on conditional bail until November 28.

The judge presiding over the case said “the persistent conduct created very serious distress, a great deal of psychological harm and caused Ms Foy to make considerable changes to her lifestyle.”

The man, named as 49-year-old Jason Penrose, will potentially face 'a lengthy prison sentence,” the judge said.