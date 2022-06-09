Normal People star Paul Mescal’s firm enjoys €100k profits in its first year

In accounts just filed with the Companies Office, they show that the Dublin based firm recorded profits of €99,861 in the 10 months to the end of October 31st last

Paul Mescal's TV and movie firm recorded post tax profits of €100,000 during its first year in business.

The breakthrough star of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People is one of the most sought after young actors in the world right now.

Now, the first set of accounts for Mescal's movie and TV firm, Castle Dawson Pictures Ltd show that the 26 year old County Kildare man is beginning to cash in on his on screen talent.

Mescal - who signed off on the accounts on May 25th - became a star on both sides of the Atlantic with his award-winning portrayal of Connell Waldron in the lockdown hit drama, Normal People in April and May of 2020.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in Normal People

Seeking to capitalise on his status, the former Kildare minor football captain incorporated Castle Dawson Pictures Ltd on November 23rd 2020.

Mescal has a 100 per cent shareholding in the company and the accounts show that at the end of October last, its current assets - made up of cash and moneys owed by debtors - totalled €100,883.

The company due to its small size is not required to disclose the revenues it recorded during the year. The accounts also don't reveal the pay to Mescal during the year or if he took a dividend from the company.

A graduate of The Lir academy at Trinity College Dublin, Mescal’s career has been on a skywards trajectory since his debut screen performance in Normal People and he recently finished filming his latest movie, Foe, in Australia opposite Saoirse Ronan. The movie is based on a novel by Iain Reid.

In a busy time for Mescal, he is also starring in Aftersun which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and God's Creatures which also made its debut at Cannes.

The in demand Mescal is also starring in the yet to be released Carmen where he plays the male lead in the modern-day reimagining of famous opera.

Normal People reportedly gave BBC Three its best ever week on the iPlayer while it also set new viewing records on the RTE Player.

Such was the impact Mescal had on TV viewers was that he made O’Neills shorts one of the most sought after fashion items of 2020 and 2021 after sporting them on-screen and off-screen in 2020.