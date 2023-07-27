No medical cause given for Sinéad O’Connor’s death as autopsy to take place

Police officers found the 56-year-old singer unresponsive in her south London home yesterday morning.

Sinead O'Connor performs at the Gay Byrne & Friends Fundraiser at Vicar Street March 24, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)

No medical cause has been given for the death of Irish music legend Sinéad O’Connor, the London Inner South Coroner’s Court has said.

Police officers found the 56-year-old singer unresponsive in her south London home yesterday morning.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

As no medical cause of death was given, an autopsy will now be carried out.

It may be weeks before the results are available, the London Inner South Coroner’s Court said today.

“The death of Sinéad O’Connor in Lambeth was notified to the coroner on Wednesday July 26 2023,” the court said.

“No medical cause of death was given. The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted.

"The results of this may not available for several weeks.

“The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

“If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website.”

Tributes have continued to pour in to remember the iconic Dublin singer.

Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said they “don't really have words” for the loss of Sinéad, adding: “We want to thank you Sinéad for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.

"We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy."

Ryan Tubridy shared a poignant tribute describing her as “kind, powerful and passionate” alongside a black and white photo of himself with the singer and his mother.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to the singer, saying that Ireland had lost one of its “greatest and gifted” composers.

Canadian singer singer Bryan Adams said: "RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.”

Sinéad O'Connor.

Actor Russell Crowe penned a touching tribute to the singer, recalling how he happened to meet her last year.

He said he seized the opportunity to tell her she was his “hero.”

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us.

"Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman.

"Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waved me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘oh, it’s you Russell’.

"She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.

“Peace be with your courageous heart, Sinéad."