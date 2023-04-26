No complaints at RTÉ despite rage over ‘vile’ KIN paedophile scene

Viewers found themselves “uncomfortable” while watching the latest episode of the crime drama, which involved an unsettling grooming scene.

RTÉ has confirmed that it didn’t receive any official complaints about a “vile” episode of KIN that aired on Sunday night.

The sickening sequence sees paedophile Bren Kinsella, played by Francis Magee, trick his granddaughter Anna (Hannah Adeogun) into dancing for him.

He had previously bought the youngster a necklace as a gift, touching her skin as he helped her place it around her neck.

After learning that Anna was a “hip-hop and freestyle” dancer, Bren convinces her to perform for him by reminding her that he bought her a present.

“That could be like your present to me,” he said in the chilling scene.

The dance routine made RTÉ viewers’ skin crawl as Bren gawked at his granddaughter during the intimate moment.

And while the RTÉ One Facebook page received more than 700 comments about the disturbing scene, not a single official complaint was sent into the broadcaster this week.

“RTÉ has received no official complaints in relation to Sunday night's episode of Kin,” a spokesperson told sundayworld.com.

However, viewers were still keen to share their thoughts on the “creepy” episode.

“That was an uncomfortable one to watch. I knew Bren was an absolute creep but I wasn’t expecting him to be a paedo,” one person wrote.

Another fan said: “Very tough watch. I had my hands over my eyes with fear of how far they would take it”.

Someone else added: “My skin was crawling watching that episode”.

While a fourth chimed in: “Stomach turning watching him look at her”.

Many KIN fans agreed that Francis Magee’s portrayal of Bren is “fantastic” as the character is so convincing on screen, with Hannah Adeogun also receiving praise.

One viewer wrote: “Brilliant episode tonight. Bren is some piece of work. What an evil, vile man. He has to get his comeuppance”.

Another penned: “Fantastic actor but that was very uncomfortable watching. Another Fantastic episode. Bren, your time is definitely up now”.

Someone else said: “Whoever plays Bren is a brilliant actor stirring up hate in everybody god and the girl that plays Anna (is) also (a) great actress. It was a very uncomfortable watch but that makes great viewing.”

And another added: “Bren is a sick f**k. I hate Bren but it goes to show how good an actor Francis McGee is. He needs to go. I felt sick after watching it! Michael needs to sort him out once and for all. Cannot wait for next week”.