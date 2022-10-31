Nicola Hughes welcomes baby girl with gorgeous photo
Baby Penelope “made an early arrival,” the former Made in Chelsea star said yesterday.
Nicola Hughes has revealed she is a new mum via her Instagram, telling her 200k followers that her baby girl was born premature.
Nicola shared the exciting news with an adorable black-and-white photo of her husband Charlie Tupper fist-bumping the tiny hand of their daughter.
“My heart,” she wrote in the caption, “Our little Penelope made an early arrival.”
Charlie shared the same snap to his Instagram with a loving tribute to Nicola: “Made it, all thanks to your mumma. Our little Penelope.”
The couple got married last August after five years together and Nicola announced her pregnancy five months later.
Nicola joined the Made in Chelsea cast in 2015, when she was dating co-star Alex Mytton.
She made her exit one year later following their break-up – and it was Alex who introduced her to Charlie.
The Dubliner is now a model and social media influencer who has celebrated how “very normal” her husband is.
"Charlie isn't in the reality world. He's a very normal guy. He has a recruitment company in the city. He's a lovely guy,” she told the Daily Mail.
The couple are based in the UK but planned to fly back to Nicola’s native Ireland to have baby Penelope.
The 32-year-old told of her experience on her Instagram Stories in July, saying that she was “so happy” that the baby would be born at home.
Sharing a photo of her taken before her flight into Dublin, she wrote: “Bump’s growing by the day! I just had my first midwife appointment in Ireland and I’m so happy we’ve decided to have the baby here.”
