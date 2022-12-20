Nicola Coughlan reveals she has part in star-studded new Barbie movie

‘Thank you Greta Gerwig for having me as a tiny part of what I think is the greatest movie ever made’

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has revealed she has a part to play in the hotly anticipated Barbie movie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the upcoming film about the real-life adventures of the doll – played by Margot Robbie – and Ken – played by Ryan Gosling.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, Nicola said: “Thank you Greta Gerwig for having me as a tiny part of what I think is the greatest movie ever made.

"See you all in #BarbieTheMovie from director Greta Gerwig, only in theatres Summer 2023.”

The star-studded cast has already prompted major excitement amongst fans, with Will Ferrell also billed.

"So excited to see you in it!” one fan said in the comments of Nicola’s announcement.

"Can’t wait!” said RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

"Screaming!!!!” said Irish TV host Darren Kennedy.

A teaser trailer inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey went viral at the weekend, as fans enjoyed a first look at the upcoming film.

Bridgerton star Nicola gave nothing away about her role in the film.

The actress has been busy filming the upcoming season of the hit Netflix series – and doing some work for charity.

Nicola had a previously offered up the iconic pink dress she wore to the BAFTAs and the jacket of her Derry Girls’ character Claire to raise money for LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

The Irish star said she wanted to “top both of those” by raffling off a very special prize from Bridgerton.

The Bridgerton Season 2 wrap bag being raffled by LauraLynn.

The historical-romance became one of the most streamed shows on the platform upon it’s release and Nicola is put her ‘wrap bag’ up for grabs.

The bag is signed by 23 members of the show’s cast, including Coughlan herself and Season 2 sensation Simone Ashley.

The raffle took place on December 15 and raised over €23,000 for the charity.