Nicky Byrne shows off nasty bruise after falling down stairs at Westlife gig

Nicky Byrne has unveiled his nasty injury after falling onstage during a Westlife concert in Glasgow over the weekend.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to tell fans he was left “battered and bruised” after the accident, which saw him fall down the stairs at the Ovo Hydro on Saturday night.

Nicky and his Westlife bandmates – Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Mark Feehily – were in the middle of their first of two nights in Glasgow when he injured himself at the gig.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Dubliner shared a photo of the painful bruise he sustained.

The massive mark stained the side of his torso a deep pink colour while purple scratches were visible the next morning.

However, Nicky assured fans that he was fine as he thanked them for their messages of support, explaining that the injury could have been much worse.

He wrote: “Hey All, Thank you for all your well wishes! So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me.

“A crazy moment which could have been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok! I’ll see y’all back up there tonight.

“The show must go on. Thanks for all your well wishes. #ReallyFlyingWithoutWings. Love Nicky,” he signed off.

He also shared a video taken by a fan at the concert which showed the dreaded moment he plummeted down the stairs near the back of the stage.

“Checked by the wonderful medics at the hydro - See you all again tonight Scotland,” he captioned the clip.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to wish Nicky a speedy recovery.

One person wrote: “That’s our boy! But hey! Just be careful next time, okay? We want to keep all 4 of you safe and sound, in one piece! We have a lot more tours to do! And for goodness sake! You’re still coming to America”.

Another worried fan said: “Oh my God nicky hope your well that looks so sore. Please look after yourself I was so worried when I read about you really hope you have a speedy recovery and be so grateful please.”

While another made light of the situation, writing: “I shouldn’t laugh and I’m so glad you’re ok. But it’s Shane’s pure panic that’s got me”.

Westlife continue their Wild Dreams tour tomorrow night in Leeds’ First Direct Arena before heading to Manchester and Newcastle later this week.