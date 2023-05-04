Nicky Byrne shares sweet birthday tribute to wife Georgina Ahern

The Westlife star took to Instagram today to post a photo of his other half to celebrate 44 years around the sun.

Nicky Byrne has shared a sweet tribute to his wife Georgina Ahern on her birthday.

The Westlife star took to Instagram today to post a photo of his other half to celebrate 44 years around the sun.

Georgina looked stunning as she posed in a black mini dress with a matching black handbag and gold strappy heels in front of a sea of green foliage while on holidays a few weeks back.

Nicky simply captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday @georginaahernbyrne,” adding a series of red and black heart emojis and a flame emoji.

Doting fans flocked to the comments sections to wish Georgina a happy birthday as they gushed over the gorgeous photo.

“Happy birthday to your wonderful wife Georgina. I hope you have a nice day together,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife Georgina, hope all her wishes and dreams come true️. Have an absolutely wonderful day”.

And someone else added: “Happy birthday Georgina️, enjoy your special day with your family and friends. God bless!!!!”

Nicky and Georgina met in 1991 while they were pupils at Dublin 13 secondary school Pobalscoil Neasain.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish French wedding ceremony at Chateau d'esclimont in August 2003, meaning they are due to celebrate their 20th anniversary this summer.

The happy couple share three children together: Rocco, Jay, and Gia.

It comes after the family enjoyed a sun-soaked trip abroad during the Easter holidays, and while he didn’t reveal which tropical destination the clan were visiting, the singer left fans envious of their break after sharing some photos on Instagram.

Nicky posted a reel accompanied by Madonna’s hit song Holiday which showed him lounging in the sun by the pool eating ice creams, enjoying some drinks, and posing with Georgina before going out for dinner together.

He simply captioned the post “Holidays” and added the hashtags #Family, #EasterBreak, #Sun, #Fun, and #Pool as well as tagging his sons and wife.