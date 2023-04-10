Nicky Byrne shares snaps of ‘grown-up’ sons as he enjoys sun-soaked family holiday

The Westlife singer jetted off on a sun-soaked holiday with his wife Georgina Ahern and their kids Rocco, Jay, and Gia this week.

Nicky Byrne has shared a series of “heartwarming” snaps from a family holiday over the Easter break.

The Westlife singer jetted off on a sun-soaked holiday with his wife Georgina Ahern and their kids Rocco, Jay, and Gia this week.

And while he didn’t reveal which tropical destination the clan were visiting, he left fans envious of their break after posting some photos from the trip on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Nicky posted a reel accompanied by Madonna’s hit song Holiday which showed him lounging in the sun by the pool eating ice creams, enjoying some drinks, and posing with Georgina before going out for dinner together.

He simply captioned the post “Holidays” and added the hashtags #Family, #EasterBreak, #Sun, #Fun, and #Pool as well as tagging his sons and wife.

Fans flooded the comments section to wish the family a happy Easter as they gushed over the sweet family photos, with one person writing: “Happy Easter to you and your family. Thanks for sharing such moments with us all. Hope you had a great time”.

Another said: “Hope you had fun with your family.Rocco and Jay have grown up a lot. Can’t believe they’re almost 16 in a couple of days and Gia is becoming a beautiful little girl like her mum.”

While a third chimed in: “Happy Easter to you. And have wonderful holidays with your family.”

And a fourth added: “Happy Easter!!! Hope you all had a great time!!! There were definitely some interesting pics in the mix! Thanks for sharing!!!”

It comes after Rocco was named in Shelbourne’s first-team in their pre-season friendly against Treaty United earlier this year.

The 15-year-old goalkeeper has had spells at Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians, and was included in Damien Duff’s squad in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Treaty United at Tolka Park.

Byrne shared several clips of his son warming up at Tolka Park, as goals by Sean Boyd and John Ross Wilson secured the win ahead of their league opener against Drogheda on February 17.

“What a night! Our young lad Rocco, called up to Shelbourne’s first-team for their pre-season friendly against Treaty at Tolka Park. 15-years-old and on the bench doesn’t happen very often. What a great experience for him,” Byrne said on Instagram.