Nicky Byrne says he was ‘mistaken’ for Brad Pitt in Indonesian café

The Westlife star and his bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Mark Feehily are currently touring Asia as part of their Wild Dreams tour.

Nicky Byrne has left fans in stitches after he was “mistaken” for Hollywood actor Brad Pitt in Indonesia.

The Westlife star and his bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Mark Feehily are currently touring Asia as part of their Wild Dreams tour.

And while the Dubliner is well known back at home, it looks like some Indonesian people think he bears a striking resemblance to another famous face.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Nicky and Shane had been out for a coffee before their concert in Sentul City on Saturday evening and couldn’t hold in their giggles when the barista handed Nicky his order complete with foam art of a heart and the words “Brad Pitt”.

Sharing a photo of the hilarious gesture on Instagram, Nicky wrote: “Well the Indonesian barista may have been mistaken - but hey, I’ll take it..”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to leave a string of laughing emojis under the singer’s post.

Model and presenter Glenda Gilson wrote: “Brilliant.”

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore said: “Amazing!!!”

One fan pledged their loyalty to Nicky over the Fight Club actor, writing: “I’ll choose you over Brad Pitt btw/”

While another added: “You are hotter than him.”

It comes after Nicky announced that he was stepping down as host of Dancing with the Stars after five years.

He presented the show since its very first season back in 2017 alongside Amanda Byram and Jennifer Zamparelli but recently decided to hang up his dancing shoes.

In an Instagram post last month, Nicky revealed that he made the “tough” decision to step back from hosting duties on Dancing with the Stars due to Westlife tour commitments.

He paid tribute to his time on the show, writing: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories.”

Nicky thanked his co-hosts, the judges, the crew, production company ShinAwil, and RTÉ before adding: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down the stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.”