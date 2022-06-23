Nicky Byrne reveals his favourite Westlife song to sing on tour

The group is currently gearing up for their The Wild Dreams tour, which will see Nicky and bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Mark Feehily take to the stage at four massive Irish shows this summer.

Nicky Byrne has revealed his favourite song to perform on tour with Westlife.

The boys have been busy rehearsing for the UK and Ireland tour ahead of their first concert in Kent on July 1st, where they will be performing some of their greatest hits from Swear It Again to What About Now.

And Nicky has dished the dirt on his favourite Westlife anthems to perform onstage.

“It changes from year to year the one that I can never get away from, that I always love, is World of Our Own,” he told sundayworld.com.

“But we’ve been lucky over the years, we’ve got some big stalwarts like obviously Flying Without Wings, My Love, You Raise Me Up, When You’re Looking Like That.

“And then you’ve got the ones that have done well for charity like the Comic Relief single Uptown Girl, which was obviously a Billy Joel song but it was huge around the world for us because it was for Comic Relief. And Claudia Schiffer was in the video!

“Mandy always goes down well too. It’s a great song,” he added.

Nicky said that he and his bandmates are buzzing with excitement to take their The Wild Dreams tour to the UK and Ireland.

“We’re in tour rehearsals at the moment, which is great. It’s going to be a fab show, it really is. We’re so happy and we’re so excited,” he said.

“July 1st kicks off in Kent, then Colchester, and then we come to the Aviva Stadium shows in Dublin which are going to be enormous. It’s a great venue.”

The Aviva Stadium will be filled with Westlife fans on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, as the boys play their first home gig since their 2019 reunion tour.

The first show sold out in minutes due to high demand and a second date was quickly added for the Dublin venue.

They will also take to the stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on August 12 and 13.