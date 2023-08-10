Nicky Byrne marks 20th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback vid of couple’s big day

Nicky’s sweet tribute to his wife on the occasion of their anniversary also includes photos of the couple holding up plates with the words ‘Happy Anniversary’ written on them

The happy couple as they are today

Westlife star Nicky Byrne has marked 20 years of marriage to his childhood sweetheart Georgina Ahern with a touching showreel of moments from their wedding day.

The singer posted the short clip on his Instagram page where he wrote: “20 years ago today 9/8/03. We had the most amazing day with friends and family. Happy 20th Anniversary @georginaahernbyrne

The video montage shows Nicky and Georgina who were one of Ireland’s hottest celeb couples at the time, walking down the aisle of the church where they were married in France, in 2003.

Both dressed in white, they are showered with flowers by those in attendance that included Nicky’s brother Adam, Georgina’s sister Cecelia, and her father Bertie Ahern, who was Taoiseach at the time.

There is also footage of Ronan Keating singing at the service in the Church of St Peter and St Paul in the small village of Gallardon that was attended by other famous face including Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Kerry Katona, Louis Walsh and Yvonne Connolly.

Nicky’s sweet tribute to his wife on the occasion of their anniversary also includes photos of the couple holding up plates with the words ‘Happy Anniversary’ written on them and in another they look glam while posing together on the stairs of a plush hotel.

It ends with a carton image of an elderly couple together on a bike and the words ‘falling in love is easy staying in love is special’.

Nicky who is clearly still besotted with his wife who he met in 1991 while they were pupils at Dublin 13 secondary school Pobalscoil Neasain at the tender age of 12, only recent shared a sweet tribute to her on her birthday.

The Westlife star took to Instagram in May to post a photo of his other half to celebrate 44 years around the sun.

Georgina looked stunning as she posed in a black mini dress with a matching black handbag and gold strappy heels in front of a sea of green foliage while on holidays a few weeks back.

Nicky simply captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday @georginaahernbyrne,” adding a series of red and black heart emojis and a flame emoji.

Doting fans flocked to the comments sections to wish Georgina a happy birthday as they gushed over the gorgeous photo.

“Happy birthday to your wonderful wife Georgina. I hope you have a nice day together,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife Georgina, hope all her wishes and dreams come true️. Have an absolutely wonderful day”.

And someone else added: “Happy birthday Georgina️, enjoy your special day with your family and friends. God bless!!!!”

The happy couple share three children together: Rocco, Jay, and Gia.

Twin boys Rocco and Jay, who were born in April 2007, are big football and music lovers, while their daughter Gia, loves music and drama.

Rocco, now aged 16, has a shared passion for soccer and he plays in goals for Dublin club Shamrock Rovers, after his dad previously played in that position for Leeds United.

It comes after the family enjoyed a sun-soaked trip abroad during the Easter holidays, and while he didn’t reveal which tropical destination the clan were visiting, the singer left fans envious of their break after sharing some photos on Instagram.

Nicky posted a reel accompanied by Madonna’s hit song Holiday which showed him lounging in the sun by the pool eating ice creams, enjoying some drinks, and posing with Georgina before going out for dinner together.

He simply captioned the post “Holidays” and added the hashtags #Family, #EasterBreak, #Sun, #Fun, and #Pool as well as tagging his sons and wife.