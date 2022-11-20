Nicky Byrne injured after ‘little accident' at Westlife concert

The singer took to his Instagram stories to tell fans he was left “battered and bruised” after the accident.

Nicky Byrne injured himself after falling onstage during Westlife’s concert in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to tell fans he was left “battered and bruised” after the accident but assured them that Sunday night’s gig at the Ovo Hydro would go ahead as planned.

He shared some photos and videos of his injuries as he explained that things could have been much worse.

The Dubliner wrote: “Hey All, Thank you for all your well wishes! So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me.

“A crazy moment which could have been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok! I’ll see y’all back up there tonight.

“The show must go on. Thanks for all your well wishes. #ReallyFlyingWithoutWings. Love Nicky,” he signed off.

Fans rushed to the comments section to send Nicky their well wishes, with one person writing: “It really was a shock to see how you fall down the stairs. Fortunately, nothing worse happened. You must have had a guardian angel”.

Another person said: “Glad to hear you‘re ok Nicky. Yeah you really fly without wings poor ya. Was shocking to see. Take care, we like to see you on stage for many more years. Rock the stage again tonight”.

While a third chimed in: “Oh god you got us all worried there, hope you're not too sore. Wish for a speedy recovery.”

Nicky later shared a video taken by a fan at the concert which showed him onstage with his Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Mark Feehily shortly before his fall.

He also posted a photo of the new bruise on his side and wrote: “Checked by the wonderful medics at the hydro - See you all again tonight Scotland.”

And in an update this morning, the bruise looked deeper in colour as Nicky joked: “You’re too old for stage diving Brad!”