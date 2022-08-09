Nicky Byrne celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with ‘incredible’ wife Georgina
Nicky Byrne has paid tribute to his “incredible” wife Georgina Ahern on their 19th wedding anniversary.
The Westlife singer took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of the pair looking cosy and beaming for the camera.
Captioning the snap, which was taken before the band’s first ever Wembley gig over the weekend, Nicky wrote: “19 years ago today I married the most incredible woman in the world. #Hot #Beautiful #Luckyman Three amazing kids later”
Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the pair on their milestone.
Jodi Albert, who is married to Nicky’s Westlife bandmate Kian Egan, said: “Happy Anniversary love birds."
One fan wrote: “Happy Anniversary beauts! 19 years of Nicky's jokes hehehehe Just messing have a great one lovelies”
Someone else said: “Happy Anniversary, its our 25th anniversary today”
Footballer Robbie Keane commented a string of heart emojis, while Jodi’s sister, author Cecelia Ahern, left some smiley faces with red hearts.
Nicky and Georgina tied the knot in August 2003 with a stunning ceremony at the stunning 16th century stately manor Chateau d'Esclimont in France.
Read more
The pair legally married in a registry office in Co. Wicklow before exchanging vows abroad and were joined by their closest friends and family at their fairytale French wedding.
Nicky’s brother Adam was his best man, and Georgina's sister Cecelia was also in the wedding party.
Celebrity guests in attendance included Nicky’s Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Brian McFadden and Mark Feehily, as well as Louis Walsh, Kerry Katona, Ronan Keating, and Yvonne Connolly.
Nicky and Georgina share three children together: twins Rocco and Jay (15) and 8-year-old Gia.
