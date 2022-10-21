Niall Horan’s mum reveals English girlfriend Amelia Wooley (25) gets seal of approval

‘She has met Mammy Maura, and Mammy Maura is very impressed!’

Niall and Amelia on the red carpet

Niall Horan’s mum Maura Gallagher has opened up about her son’s girlfriend Amelia Wooley (25), saying the designer shoe buyer is “a lovely girl.”

The rare insight into Niall’s (29) relationship came when Maura appeared on RTÉ’s Liveline to defend her son’s pint-drinking on TV.

“He has brought her home to Mullingar,” Maura told Joe Duffy.

"She is a lovely girl. She is from England and she is not in the business so that is a good one!”

Niall’s mammy remained tight-lipped on the radio and refused to give listeners any name.

“She has met Mammy Maura, and Mammy Maura is very impressed! She has also met Nanny Margaret, sat in the kitchen.”

The One Direction star stepped out onto the red carpet with Amelia for the first time last year, posing for photos at a charity gala.

It was the first time they were officially pictured together although Amelia shared a snap of the pair drinking wine together on a date in July 2019.

Amelia, who has a first class degree in Fashion Business, works as a commercial assistant and buyer for the designer shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood.

Together for 2 years, the couple make rare public appearances and prefer to keep details of their lives together private.

Niall was previously in a relationship with ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

"When he comes home to his mammy Maura, what is he like?” asked Joe Duffy yesterday.

Niall’s mum said she “grins from one ear to the other” when she spots her son on the telly, saying she never has “any reason to give out to him” and he copes with the fame “very well”.

When pressed on whether Niall usually drinks, Maura said “he does”.

"I think he’s partial to a good pint pint of Guinness, yes.”

Niall came under fire this week when he was accused of promoting alcohol to his young fan base in his documentary Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi.

His mum took to the airwaves to clear her son’s name, saying the pints were non-alcoholic.

"I can only speak for the part where he was in Mullingar and he was in the pub. I was there and Guinness 0.0 was given", Maura said.

Maura said people are entitled to their opinion, but the fact that Guinness sponsored the documentary is being overblown.