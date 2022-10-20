Niall Horan’s mum calls up Liveline to defend son for drinking Guinness
Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi aired on Virgin Media on Sunday night, featuring pint-drinking that drew backlash.
Niall Horan’s mum Maura Gallagher rang into Liveline this morning to defend her popstar son and his drinking habits.
The One Directioner (29) has been accused of promoting alcohol to his young fanbase in his recent documentary with singer Lewis Capaldi.
His mum took to the airwaves to clear her son’s name, saying the pints were non-alcoholic.
"I can only speak for the part where he was in Mullingar and he was in the pub. I was there and Guinness 0.0 was given", Maura said.
When pressed on whether Niall usually drinks, Maura said “he does.”
"I think he’s partial to a good pint pint of Guinness, yes.”
Maura said people are entitled to their opinion, but the fact that Guinness sponsored the documentary is being overblown.
She said she “grins from one ear to the other” when she spots her son on the telly, saying she never has “any reason to give out to him” and he copes with the fame “very well.”
"When he comes home to his mammy Maura, what is he like?” asked Joe Duffy.
He eats healthy but “loves a bit of bolognese” – even making it from scratch while his mum does it “out of the jar,” she said.
Joe told Niall’s mum she’s “great at keeping secrets” as she manages to keep all Niall’s news – and his visits to Mullingar – under wraps.
His mother confirmed her son is “seeing someone” who is a “lovely girl” from England who is thankfully “not in the business.”
Niall’s secret girlfriend has visited Mullingar and even met his nanny Margaret.
Maura said she’s “not going to give a name at all” but Niall’s girlfriend definitely has the family seal of approval.
His mother “hope[d] she sounded okay” on the radio as she “wouldn't have a lot of confidence in public,” and it took a lot of getting used to when Niall shot to fame with boyband One Direction in 2012.
