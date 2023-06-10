Niall Horan’s hilarious lesson on how to be Irish has US TV audiences in stitches

The Irish singer-songwriter released his third solo album ‘The Show’ yesterday and is in the middle of a promotional tour to air his new music

Niall Horan has given a hilarious lesson in how to be Irish in a TV interview with Condé Nast Traveler where he shares his “personal guide” to Ireland.

The Mullingar man, who shot to fame in the boyband One Direction, appears in the jokey ‘Niall Horan Teaches You How To Be Irish’, video where he explains typical Irish slang, including "giving it socks," "ya bleedin'," and "gombeen".

"Most of our terms are derogatory," Horan admits, before offering his interpretations of the Irish slang words "lashing," "leg it," and "losing the rag”.

Horan then discusses some typical Irish snacks, from sweets to crisps.

Ballymaloe Relish is a "more gourmet version of a ketchup," Horan explains, before revealing the "Irish national crisp," Tayto, “as we call them crisps, you call them chips”.

“This is just an Irish staple, oh, and Tayto sandwich, another great Irish delicacy,” he reveals. “Two slices of bread, some butter and half a packet of Tayto in between them and it's absolutely magic.

He then tears into a packet of "incredible" Jaffa Cakes before accidentally spilling them on the floor. "We do the confectionary side of things very well in our little country,” he adds.

However, according to Horan, the most important thing you need to know about Ireland is Guinness.

"Guinness is our national drink, it's a stout,” he says. “The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin is one of the top tourist attractions on the planet."

He then shows how to properly pour a can of the black stuff, before raising the issue of pub etiquette.

He advises visitors to not bring up their Irish lineage unless they're asked about it, to not try an Irish accent, and to try not to be offended by "banter”.

He explains that the expression, “giving it socks” means “giving it everything you've got”.

“Give it socks, you know, if you were trying to get someone to do something, you would say, ‘give it socks’.

Offering advice on an Irish road trip, Horan recommends Dublin as a starting point while noting that "the first port of call for me, when I go back to Ireland, is to try Guinness again”.

Next stop on his Irish road trip recommendations is his hometown of Mullingar where he suggested The Crossed Keys, Daly's, and Clarke's Bar as watering holes.

After Westmeath, Horan suggests heading to Galway before traveling down the Wild Atlantic Way to Dingle and Tralee in Co Kerry, giving a special shout-out to Reidy's Pub in Killarney, ultimately winding up in Co Cork.

"Watch out for the sheep," he warns.

Horan wraps up the interview by giving an overview of Gaelic football, “that is basically soccer with a ball in your hand, hurling is basically lacrosse on steroids”.

He then joins the panel who give him a warm welcome on set. He’s asked about feeling under the weather and he explains, “yeah, like, I came down with a sinus and throat infection. And then obviously with the smoke in the air I just kind of locked myself inside for a couple of days”.

He then expresses surprise when told he’s trending on Twitter.

He recalls how he was supposed to be on the show on his last record release day when it “got cancelled for Covid. I was supposed to be here for St Patrick's Day, I think it was, but I've spent every release day of my career here (on the show) so it's good to be back.

“And it's good to have music back after a pandemic and a few years of making a record. It's just good to be back, doing it.”

Niall is then told about how “all these young folks were lining the street” and asked what it feels like, “knowing that people were waiting hours to see you”.

“That has never ceased to amaze me,” the humble Mullingar states. “You guys (the show) were here years ago and we would come here and do gigs. But the lines around the block when I was driving in today, it is incredible, you know. I've always been very lucky to have a very strong, solid core fan base. And they just keep turning up.”

Asked what it’s like when he plays in Ireland, he declares, “oh, it’s nuts”.

“An Irish concert is generally known worldwide as being crazy anyway,” he laughs.