Niall Horan teases Lewis Capaldi about card getting declined in ‘swanky’ LA bar

Lewis Capaldi has recalled the embarrassing moment his card got declined while trying to buy drinks for Niall Horan.
The Scottish singer-songwriter and the former One Direction star laughed as they told the hilarious story during a recent interview with FM104.
Niall kicked off the tale by telling listeners that Lewis “always attempts” to buy a round of drinks but “his card has gotten declined on multiple occasions”.
Lewis agreed: “That’s true. My card gets declined more than anyone I know”.
The pair then recounted the first time Lewis’ card got declined, which happened after one of Niall’s gigs in Los Angeles a few years back.
“We were in this bar and Sam Smith was with us,” Niall said.
Lewis chimed in: “Niall had just played the Greek Theater in LA. So, this is the thing. Let me explain this. I have to stress – I didn’t really know Niall that well at this point.
“I wasn’t the superstar I am now guys, let’s put it that way. I’m this new kid on the scene. I’m in LA; it’s mental, it’s mad. Niall’s like, ‘Come to this party afterwards’ so we go to this place called The Nice Guy in LA and it’s a fancy, swanky bar.
“Sam Smith was there, Diplo, Mark Wright as well, and I’m there with my piano player Aidan. I’m like, ‘I’m getting a round in everybody, it’s on me,’ and then I’m like, ‘Also, let’s all do a shot.’
“I was trying to buy my friends, essentially. Bear in mind, these people are all loaded and didn’t need me to buy them a drink”.
He continued: “So I go to buy the drinks and I hand over my card and she says, ‘I’m really sorry, it’s just been declined.’
Read more
"The panic that took over my body was outrageous to the point where I grab Aidan’s hand and I’m like, ‘Give me your card. Don’t move, don’t say anything, just hand me over your card.’
“He was like, ‘What do you mean? I don’t have that money!’ but I said, ‘I’ll pay you back just give me the card right now.’ So he paid for the round.
“It was a nightmare. Disaster. It happened at Glastonbury as well! Mental.”
Lewis then added: “Niall’s quite a generous man when it comes to getting rounds in, I will say that.”
And Niall laughed: “I just couldn’t be bothered waiting for everybody else.”
