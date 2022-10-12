Niall Horan set to join The Voice US as a coach

The One Direction star is ending up right where he started: on a music talent show.

Niall Horan enjoys a pint of Guinness while home in Ireland this summer. The singer teamed up with the drinks company to make new documentary, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar. Photo: Lucy Foster. — © @lucyfosterphoto

Niall Horan is joining The Voice US as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton.

The Mullingar star first got his start on The X-Factor before shooting to fame with boy band One Direction.

His career is now coming full circle as the ‘Slow Hands’ singer takes a seat as a coach on The Voice US.

He is part of a new wave of judges as John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello leave the show.

"I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Niall told RTÉ. “I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams."

The new season is set to air in spring of 2023, with fans of the Irish man barely able to contain their excitement on social media.

Some have teased that they're thinking of auditioning just so they can meet him.

"How do I audition?!” one asked on Twitter.

The star has been taking on a number of new ventures since One Direction split, including an upcoming documentary with Lewis Capaldi.

The singer-songwriting pals have made this film in Ireland sponsored by Guiness.

It is called ‘Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi’ and is airing on October 16 on Virgin Media One at 10pm.