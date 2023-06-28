Niall Horan sends message of support to Lewis Capaldi after Tourette’s diagnosis

“If you have any sort of performance anxieties or anything like that then that stage can be a tough place”

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has received support from Niall Horan after he cancelled touring “for the foreseeable future” in order to “adjust to the impact” of living with Tourette syndrome.

The 26-year-old Scottish songwriter’s statement followed his performance on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury on Saturday, in which he lost his voice and relied on the audience to help him sing his biggest hits.

“I’m really happy for Lewis that he’s able to take the time that he obviously feels he needs right now,” Niall said.

The former One Direction star said he speaks with the Glasgow born songwriter “most days” and that performing in front of massive crowds is not as easy as it looks.

Capaldi at Glastonbury

“Performing never gets easy. I don’t think you ever truly get used to singing in front of 100,000 people,” Niall said.

“If you have any sort of performance anxieties or anything like that then that stage can be a tough place.”

The Mullingar native was impressed with the Glastonbury festival crowd, who helped Lewis by singing his song ‘Someone You Loved’ when his Tourette’s caused him trouble on stage.

“We saw it at Glastonbury at the weekend when the whole crowd, 100,000 people, were right behind him.

“I think they realised how much he was struggling up there. It was a proper human moment.

“He’s not just the fella who sings and makes us laugh all the time, he’s the fella who also has anxieties and Tourette’s Syndrome and it’s coming to fruition on stage.

“So I’m glad people were right there behind him showing him support.”

Niall Horan on stage at Isle of Wight Festival 2023

Lewis released a statement this week explaining why he is taking a break from touring.

“Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.”

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x,” Mr Capaldi wrote.