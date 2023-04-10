Niall Horan reveals how girlfriend’s true crime obsession inspired his music
The former One Direction star lifted the lid on his relationship with designer shoe buyer Amelia Woolley.
Niall Horan has revealed the “funny” way his girlfriend inspired one of the tracks on his new album.
The former One Direction star lifted the lid on his relationship with designer shoe buyer Amelia Woolley ahead of the release of his third studio album, The Show, this June.
Speaking to NME about the upcoming record, he told of how his belle was his muse for the “folk-influenced” track, You Could Start A Cult.
The Mullingar native said he was inspired by Amelia’s love for true crime documentaries and said the tune “started as a joke” but turned into a masterpiece.
“I watch a lot of true crime with my girlfriend,” Niall explained.
“It's a lot of that kind of thing, and I just wrote it down one night when we were watching something, because it’s a big thought.
“I thought it was funny initially: you could literally start a cult, and I'd follow you into the fire. It started as a joke and became this really sweet song, it is funny.”
Niall said that he originally wanted the song to be a big spectacle with “a full female choir” but his producer encouraged him to go down the acoustic route.
“That’s very obviously a “me” song. I had all these ideas where I was going to have a full female choir and it was going to have all these strings and loads of backing vocals on what’s effectively a folk song,” he said.
“It was the last song [we made], and at that point we’d dressed up so many songs, and my producer John [Ryan] was just like: ‘no, this is where we have the acoustic moment’. The song says a lot but is a really small song, and that was really sweet.”
The musician said he began writing the album during lockdown because he felt like lockdown was “some weird reality”.
“When the pandemic was going on I just wrote down ‘The Show’ because it felt like we were on some sort of The Truman Show or in some weird reality.
“In September or October of that first year when I actually felt a tiny bit creative, I was like: ‘I should probably start writing’.”
