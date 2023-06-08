Niall Horan reveals he hasn’t spoken to Paul Mescal since the pandemic

“People have this idea that all famous people are friends”

Niall Horan has revealed how he reached out Paul Mescal when Normal People came out but has not spoken to his fellow Irishman since the pandemic.

“He’s a nice fella,” the singer told Cosmopolitan. “When he first moved to London, I talked to him a bit. But then the pandemic happened, and we never spoke again.”

Horan had mentioned Mescal in an interview where he dismissed the suggestion that he was hanging out with groups of celebrities.

Instead, he insisted that he had “two really good friends” in the industry and a tight circle of old mates.

“People have this idea that all famous people are friends,” he explained. “But you’re not friends with everyone in your office, are you? I remember seeing Channing Tatum on a plane.

“I’d never met the guy in real life, but he waved. We were laughing later. He was like, ‘I felt like I had to do the token ‘celebrity to celebrity’ kind of moment’.”

But one person he does have a deep connection with his fellow singer, Lewis Capaldi who he described as a “diamond geezer”.

“There’s not a bad bone in his body,” Horan declared. “He’s a solid friend, and he also happens to be one of the funniest f**kers you’ve ever met in your life. We’re in a lot of WhatsApp groups together.”

They’re such good mates that the Mullingar man recently called out Capaldi after the Scottish singer said he does his own washing.

Calling him a “liar”, Horan said Capaldi’s claim in a scene in his Netflix film, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ about his laundry was wrong.

Horan spoke about his friend and fellow performer during a conversation on the Scott Mills’ Radio 2 show.

They were discussing Capaldi’s feature-length documentary entitled ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on Netflix, in which he shared insight into his personal life and his Tourette’s Syndrome diagnosis.

The former One Direction star was asked if does his own washing, as Capaldi says he does in his film.

But Horan disputed the Scottish singer’s claim.

“He doesn’t do his own washing. I spoke to his mother the other night. He’s a liar!” Horan said.

“He maybe did it for the cameras... I swear to god, Carol [Capaldi, Lewis’s mother], I said to his mother the other day, ‘Does Lewis pop around to the house or are you in his flat in Glasgow often?’ She goes: ‘Yeah, when he hands me the washing.’”

Mills suggested that since the ‘Forget Me’ vocalist was seen with a washing machine, he perhaps only washes his own underwear.

Horan (29) agreed, adding: “He probably has to do his own smalls ‘cause I wouldn’t hand his smalls to anyone else... smalls that not even a mother would love.”

But the two singers who became close friends through their experiences in the music business do play golf together, Horan revealed.

He said he bought Capaldi some golf clubs even though Capaldi said, “I’ll never play golf, it’s an old man’s sport and it’s the worst sport ever.”

“And then about eight weeks later he was asking me where he could get a set of golf clubs so I got him a set.

“I went to his gig a few weeks ago and I brought them with me and now every day he posts golf videos. He’s actually posting more about golf than I do and that’s saying something.”

Elsewhere in Capaldi’s documentary, he shared a risqué email he received from Elton John regarding his feelings of imposter syndrome.

Three years after his last release, Horan is currently promoting his third album The Show, which comes out tomorrow.