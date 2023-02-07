Niall Horan reacts to Harry Styles’ controversial Grammy win

Some fans heckled the star as he collected his award, shouting “Beyoncé should’ve won.”

Niall Horan has revealed the “proud” moment he learned that his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles won a Grammy.

The Mullingar native shared a snap of Harry’s win to Instagram, writing he was “very proud.”

Liam Payne – another ex One Directioner – also responded to the win.

He wrote on Instagram: "Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned. God bless you brother congratulations."

Their congratulatory messages come as controversy continues to surround the singer’s win, as some believe the prize should have gone to Beyoncé.

Some fans heckled the star as he collected his award, shouting “Beyoncé should’ve won.”

When the former boy band star approached the stage to collect his award for Album of the Year, shouts of “Beyoncé!” and “Beyoncé should’ve won” could be heard in the audience.

The backlash was perhaps prompted by the fact Beyoncé – a nominee for Album of the Year – has never taken home the title, despite breaking the record for winning the most Grammys ever.

"You never know with this stuff,” Styles told Variety when asked about the win in light of Beyoncé missing out.

“I don’t think you can look at any of the nominees and not feel like they’re deserving.

"I feel like when you look, when I look at this category, it’s all people who have inspired me at different times. It’s not like you’d understand anyone winning, and, yeah, I’m really grateful that they chose us. Thank you.”

Styles has three Grammy trophies and has been nominated 9 times.

Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for "Renaissance" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards — © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé has won 32 times and has 88 nominations.

The former X-Factor star has also drawn heat for his acceptance speech, when he said “his doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice.”

Social media users were clearly irked by his words, calling it “the most white privilege-iest thing to ever be uttered at an awards show ever for all time,” according to one fan.

Another said: “Not Beyoncé and Kendrick losing album of the year to Harry Styles during Black History Month???”

Others defended his win, writing: “We all know Beyoncé is incredible. She has 32 GRAMMYS.

"Please stop taking special moments away from other artists in her defence.

"They did not choose to win over her, but they ARE living the biggest moment of their career & you have the NERVE to shout anything but support??”