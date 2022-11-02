Niall Horan listed as fourth richest celebrity under 30 with €67m fortune

The Mullingar man and his former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – each made it onto Heat Magazine’s 2022 Rich List.

Niall Horan has been named as one of the richest celebrities in the UK and Ireland under 30.

The Mullingar man and his former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – each made it onto Heat Magazine’s 2022 Rich List.

According to the magazine, Niall has a net worth of a whopping £58.4m (€67.8m) and is the fourth richest celebrity on the list.

With two albums of “mum-friendly tunes” that took over the airwaves, it’s no surprise that the 29-year-old is a high earner.

“Niall recently sold his Irish home for £675k, but he’s still got palatial pads in London and LA, plus enough Euros in the bank to fund his hobby of hanging out with famous golfers on various global fairways around the world,” Heat added.

Niall’s fortune sits behind Cara Delevingne and Dua Lipa, while his fellow One Direction star Harry Styles tops the list with a net worth of £116m (€134.7m).

The As It Was singer debuted on the Rich List in 2016 with £37m (€42.9m) made from One Direction, but by 2020, his wealth doubled to £74m (€85.9m) following the release of his first two albums.

And thanks to his third album Harry’s House - which dropped in May of this year - combined with a two-year tour, multiple brand deals, movie roles in Dunkirk, Don’t Worry Darling, and My Policeman, Harry smashed through the £100m barrier.

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson’s fortune sits in fifth place at £48.3m (€56.1m), while Liam Payne isn't too far behind with £47.4m (€55m) and Zayn Malik takes the seventh spot with £38m (€44.1m).

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan also makes the cut further down the list with a net worth of £8.1m (€9.4m).

Speaking of the Carlow native’s riches, Heat Magazine said: “The Irish actress may star in big-budget Hollywood movies like Little Women, but is modest with her spending – think wearing eco-friendly gowns to the Oscars, plus bike rides and wild swimming with actor boyfriend Jack Lowden.”