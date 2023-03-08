Niall Horan jokes ‘where's my lawyer?’ after Kelly Clarkson hits him with jacket on The Voice

‘I can't stand you, Ireland,’ Kelly declared

Niall Horan joked “where's my lawyer?” after Kelly Clarkson hit him with her team jacket after the new judge blocked her singer on Tuesday's episode of The Voice on NBC.

Kelly lashed out at the Irish singer after he used his only block to keep Kelly from landing contestant Kala Banham (24) of Windermere, Florida.

“I can't stand you, Ireland,” Kelly declared.

The 40-year-old judge jumped from her seat holding a maroon Team Kelly jacket and hit Niall with it several times as he tried to block his face with his arms.

However, Kelly promised Kala that she would be wearing the Team Kelly jacket after learning she was blocked.

“We would have been beautiful together,” she said. “I'm gonna steal you, mark my words. You will be wearing this Team Kelly jacket at some point in this contest, I promise you.”

The One Direction singer praised Kala for her song choice of Both Sides, Now by Joni Mitchell and told her that he had a custom team hoodie for her instead.

Niall Horan

“You did such a beautiful job on it. So brittle and so tender in the soft moments. And I haven't got a singer like you on my team,” Niall added.

New judge Chance the Rapper (29) also turned his chair for Kala and asked when she got into music.

“I've been singing since I could pretty much talk. And then I went to a performing arts school, did collegiate a cappella, everything,” Kala said.

Kala ultimately decided to pick Niall as her coach.

“Team Niall is shaping up so well,” Niall said to the camera. “Kala is the best addition I could hope for. I blocked Kelly because I knew she wanted Kala. And I let her hand get about this far about her red button. It was a perfectly timed block.”

Country star Blake Shelton (46) who was the only judge to not turn around for Kala, explained that he noticed the others were singing along with her to the Joni Mitchell song so he bowed out.

The trio Sheer Element who performed first and harmonised to the Silk Sonic song Leave The Door Open, includes Jej Vinson who previously competed as a solo artist in 2019 during season 16 of The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson

The group chose Kelly to be their coach after Kelly, Chance and Niall turned around for them.

Carlos Rising’s unique rendition of Change The World got Kelly and Blake to turn their chairs with the 28-year-old of Wilmington, North Carolina, choosing Blake as his coach.

Magnus (25) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, performed the Hall & Oates song Sara Smile and got Chance to turn around while Alex Graham (24) of Belmont, North Carolina, sang the Cole Swindell song 'She Had Me at Heads Carolina'.

However, none of the judges turned around.

Jimmy Fallon (48) appeared as a fake contestant to promote season two of his musical game show That's My Jam.

The Voice will return on Monday on NBC as the Blind Auditions continue.