Niall Horan hosts secret fan event with help of Dublin toastie shop

The Mullingar native hosted a secret fan event at Fuel Studios on Dublin’s Camden Street on Sunday ahead of the release of his upcoming album, The Show, which hits shelves in June.

Niall Horan with Meltdown staff at his secret fan event in Dublin over the weekend

Niall Horan called on the help of his favourite toastie shop to help launch his latest single over the weekend.

The Mullingar native hosted a secret fan event at Fuel Studios on Dublin’s Camden Street on Sunday ahead of the release of his upcoming album, The Show, which hits shelves in June.

A handful of dedicated supporters were invited down to listen to Niall belt out some tunes at the intimate gig, including some of the unreleased tracks from his third record.

One of the songs on the setlist was the former One Direction star’s newest single Meltdown, which is about “feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright”.

To celebrate Meltdown’s release at the end of the month, Niall and his team enlisted in the help of a local business of the same name.

Meltdown, which is located on Montague Street just off Harcourt Street near St Stephen’s Green, was asked to cater the event and brought along heaps of delicious toasties for fans to enjoy while they waited for Niall.

Guests even got to take home a jar of the sandwich joint’s signature hot sauce, which was included in their goodie bags alongside a t-shirt and signed poster.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Meltdown’s owner Maeve said she was delighted that Niall’s new tune shares a name with her business.

She also revealed that she didn’t know who she was working for and got quite the shock when it turned out to be the musician.

“When I got asked to cater for a secret fan event, I never thought it was going to be the one and only @niallhoran,” Maeve wrote.

“He was as sound as expected and I can't believe his next single is called Meltdown,” she said, before thanking Universal Music Ireland and Fuel HQ for getting her involved.

It comes after Niall lifted the lid on his relationship with girlfriend Amelia Woolley as he revealed how the designer shoe buyer’s love for true crime documentaries inspired one of the tracks on The Show.

Speaking to NME, he told of how his belle was his muse for the “folk-influenced” tune, You Could Start A Cult.

“I watch a lot of true crime with my girlfriend,” Niall explained.

“It's a lot of that kind of thing, and I just wrote it down one night when we were watching something, because it’s a big thought.

“I thought it was funny initially: you could literally start a cult, and I'd follow you into the fire. It started as a joke and became this really sweet song, it is funny.”